Birmingham City have suffered what could be a blow in their attempts to bring Hannibal Mejbri back to the club this summer.

The Championship side signed the 20-year-old on a season-long loan from Manchester United last summer.

He returned to his parent club at the end of the season, and Birmingham didn’t rule out trying to re-sign him again.

However, the Blues may have suffered a blow as it seems Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the midfielder, according to Manchester Evening News.

How did Hannibal Mejbri get on at Birmingham City?

The 20-year-old has been part of the Man United academy set-up for a few years now, after joining from AS Monaco at an early age.

The midfielder has mainly been playing academy football, with only a handful of appearances for the first team.

So, last summer, when he joined Birmingham, it was the player’s first taste of regular first-team football.

Hannibal played 41 times for the Blues in all competitions, scoring one goal and registering six assists.

He was a consistent presence in the Birmingham midfield, and it seems the player himself enjoyed his time at the club.

Are Birmingham City interested in re-signing Hannibal Mejbri?

Birmingham have never gone on record and stated they would definitely want Hannibal back this summer, but John Eustace has admitted previously that he would welcome all five loanees back with open arms.

While Hannibal himself didn’t rule out a return to the club when he sent a message of goodbye to the Birmingham fans.

Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Hannibal Mejbri

However, the Blues’ task may have just got a little harder, as it’s been reported by Manchester Evening News that Dortmund are keen on the midfielder.

The report adds that Dortmund are just one of a number of sides interested in the 20-year-old and the Bundesliga side would be willing to pay €15million, which would include performance-related add-ons.

It is believed that Man United are going to give Hannibal a chance in the upcoming pre-season before making any firm decision on his future.

It is expected that should Erik ten Hag and United think Hannibal isn’t first-team ready, they would be willing to listen to offers for the young midfielder.

The Man United boss has stated that any young players not up to his standard will not be given a chance in the first team.

So, while United decide what next steps they plan to take with Hannibal, Birmingham still have a glimmer of hope of re-signing him.