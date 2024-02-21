Highlights Koji Miyoshi is thriving under manager Tony Mowbray at Birmingham City, full of confidence after scoring a winner v Sunderland.

Mowbray praises Miyoshi's football intelligence and influence on the team's style of play.

Miyoshi likened to young talents nurtured by Mowbray in the past; the potential to develop into a key player for Birmingham and Japan despite being 26 already.

Koji Miyoshi is really enjoying his football at the moment with Birmingham City, and after scoring the winner against Sunderland over the weekend, he is full of confidence thanks to manager Tony Mowbray.

After scoring against Sunderland on Saturday, the next game cannot come quick enough for him.

When Birmingham signed Miyoshi from Royal Antwerp over the summer, he came with high expectations as a full Japan international. Japan currently have a golden generation of players at their disposal, and we saw at the World Cup in Qatar how capable they are, as the Blue Samurai beat both Germany and Spain in the group stage before taking Croatia all the way to penalties in the last 16.

Karou Mitoma of Brighton and Wataru Endo of Liverpool have adapted to life in the Premier League exceptionally well, but Miyoshi is also set to become a key player for his country over the coming years.

Tony Mowbray's admiration of Miyoshi

When Mowbray replaced Wayne Rooney as Birmingham manager last month, he highlighted how integral Miyoshi was to his plans at St Andrew's after he scored the winner against Hull City in an FA Cup third round replay.

Miyoshi has been excellent under Mowbray, who was full of praise for him when he was appointed.

Mowbray told the Birmingham Mail: “Hopefully he can impact more. He did the other day by scoring a really important goal.

“I genuinely feel that he’s one of the players, in my mind, that has to play most weeks because of his football intelligence and the way we’re going to ask the team to play, we’re going to need some intelligent footballers there.

“I think playing off the right as an attacker, in my mind, is his best position. He naturally comes into little pockets of space and can run in behind as well.

“He’s very good defensively minded in blocking off passing lines. He’s an intelligent footballer. We like him a lot.”

Miyoshi comparisons to Harvey Elliott and Amad Diallo

At 26-years-old, he's approaching the prime of his career and, judging by his past exploits, Mowbray is the right man to guide him through that phase.

In his previous two jobs at Blackburn and Sunderland, Mowbray nurtured two wonderfully talented players into stars: Harvey Elliott and Amad Diallo.

Source: WhoScored.com (Misc profiles) Minutes played Goals Assists Pass success (%) Average dribbles per game Harvey Elliott (2020/21) 2758 7 11 78 0.9 Amad Diallo (2022/23) 2768 14 3 86 1.9 Koji Miyoshi (2023/24) 1631 4 4 74.5 0.6

At Blackburn, HElliott played on loan at Ewood Park while Mowbray was manager during the 2020/21 season before returning to Liverpool, where he is now very much a big part of Jürgen Klopp's squad.

When Mowbray was at Sunderland last season, he took young Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo under his wing, and surely it won't be long before he gets more minutes under Erik ten Hag.

After Sunderland's 1-1 draw against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in January 2023, Mowbray compared these two players.

He told The Sun: "Amad brings a bit of magic, he's done really well and he's really grown into our football team. He's a special footballer I think.

"For us, he's an amazing player in this division and we're delighted he's with us and hopefully he can continue.

"I liken him very much talent-wise to Harvey Elliott – the ball stuck to his foot, picks the right pass all the time, knows when to keep it and when to release it. His feet are so fast and Harvey is doing so well at Liverpool."

Here, Mowbray made an interesting comparison and there could certainly be a case that Miyoshi falls into a similar category as the other two names mentioned; he's not in the same age bracket and, let's be fair, might have a lower ceiling when it comes to his potential, yet the comments aren't dissimilar to what we are already hearing about Miyoshi.

Miyoshi can develop at Birmingham under Mowbray

Indeed, like Miyoshi, both Elliott and Diallo like to operate from the right and come inside, but can also drift between a number of different positions – playing on the left or behind the striker. Both players are technical wizards with the ball at their feet and became key players for Blackburn and Sunderland, as Miyoshi is doing at Birmingham.

Not only did they become key players, they developed leaps and bounds under the stewardship of Mowbray.

There are certainly parallels to be found with Miyoshi and should Mowbray continue to manage him carefully when he returns to the dugout, then there's every chance he will develop along the same lines as Elliott and Diallo.

His unpredictability is causing problems for Championship sides right now, and further down the line, both Premier League and international defences could soon become wary of the real talent that Birmingham have on their hands.

Mowbray, though, will be crucial to his trajectory, as he has been already.