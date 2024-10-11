This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

The form of Birmingham City duo Paik Seung-ho and Tomoki Iwata means that former player Jordan James wouldn’t get into Chris Davies’ XI right now.

After a remarkable summer spending spree, Blues have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, as they sit top of League One.

Davies has quickly managed to get a tune out of his new-look side, with Paik and Iwata central to everything good that Birmingham do.

League One Table Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 9 8 22 2 Wrexham 10 10 20 3 Mansfield 9 6 20

Birmingham City midfield duo have struck up perfect partnership

Blues managed to retain Paik following their relegation, and Iwata was a deadline day capture from Celtic, with midfield reinforcements needed following James’ exit to Rennes.

Selling the academy graduate was a big blow for the Midlands outfit, but it was inevitable following their relegation to the third tier.

So, the recruitment team and the boss deserve huge credit for the signing of Iwata, and when asked by FLW whether James would manage to force his way into the current XI, fan pundit Mike admitted the Welsh international would have to settle for a place on the bench.

“The short answer to this one is no. I think if you look at the partnership that Paik and Iwata have formed, I think it’s difficult for anyone to dislodge them. The physicality they bring, their ball-playing ability, breaking up play, starting moves, they’re two all-round central midfielders.

“James was great, and he definitely brings that physical presence, and he’s a true number eight, very box-to-box. I just don’t think he’s got the finesse and ability to control the game like Iwata and Paik have.”

Paik Seung-ho and Tomoki Iwata are crucial for Chris Davies

Even though they’ve only played five league games together, it’s clear already that Paik and Iwata are capable of playing at a much higher level.

They both possess plenty of individual ability, but, as outlined above, they become an even better force as a partnership.

Blues have dominated possession in every game this season, and they are key to that, whilst they also have the intensity and drive to win the ball back quickly.

Some would argue that it’s unfair to say James wouldn’t get in this team, as his appearances for Blues came in the Championship, but the reality is that these two are flying right now, and all connected to the club will be delighted with how they’re performing.

Jordan James can have a fantastic career

That’s not to downplay just how good James is, and there’s a reason that Rennes were convinced enough to pay decent money to sign him in the previous window.

The 20-year-old is a real powerhouse of a midfielder, and, unlike Paik and Iwata who are 27, he is someone who is some way away from his peak years.

So, there’s plenty of room for improvement, and the French side certainly bought James with an eye on the future, as they believe he will develop into a top player.

At the time, it was a good deal for Birmingham, and the fans will wish James well as he didn’t push to move, and he gave his all when in royal blue.

But, it certainly worked out well for the club, with Paik and Iwata going to be key to their plans moving forward.