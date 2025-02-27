This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City tasted victory for the 22nd time in League One on Tuesday evening, as they ran out 2-0 winners over play-off-chasing Leyton Orient at St. Andrew's, a result that extended their lead over Wycombe Wanderers to nine points.

Blues still have another game in hand on the Chairboys and they look set to return to the Championship at the first time of asking following relegation from the second tier on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

League One top four standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Birmingham City 31 +34 73 2. Wycombe Wanderers 32 +27 64 3. Wrexham 32 +20 61 4. Stockport County 32 +17 57 *Stats correct as of 26/02/2025

The decision to hire Chris Davies at the start of the season was inspired, and despite his lack of experience, he has been able to bring together a team that has stormed League One and one that already looks prepared for the fight in a higher division.

Birmingham's owners, fronted by Tom Wagner, have been incredible over the last year in particular and the club is set up ready for the Championship.

Birmingham Fan Pundit sends message to Wagner

It's been an extraordinary season so far for Blues, and a first visit to Wembley since they won the EFL Cup in 2011 awaits them in the Vertu Trophy following their victory over Bradford City in the semi-final of the competition on 18 February.

Supporters have once again grown to love a club that had not loved them back for a number of years, and Wagner must take a lot of credit for that.

With just a couple of months left in the campaign, attention will be turning to next year and the impact that the team will be able to make in the Championship, something that will delight those at St. Andrew's.

Football League World has asked their Birmingham Fan Pundit, Mike Gibbs, for the one message that he would send to Blues' owners.

He told FLW: "I think the message would be keep doing what you're doing, continue to back the manager, continue to back the club. Carry on building that momentum that we've got in terms of bringing the fanbase together and improving the experience, the new stadium, etc.

"So, my one message would be to keep it up, it really would be. Look at what they're doing on and off the pitch, they're doing a lot of really, really good stuff."

Mike concluded: "They have not really put a foot wrong in the last couple of years, really, so more of the same from my perspective."

Wagner has had a lot of trust in Davies to recover from relegation

It can be said that Wagner made a rash decision when he sacked John Eustace at the start of last season, and he admitted himself that he made a mistake with the timing of that decision.

However, he has given Davies all he needs to compete in League One and he has helped build a team that will be able to evolve in the coming years without too much of an overhaul needed.

This recovery has been sensational, and although there will be arguments that Birmingham's spending has made it easy for them in the third tier, it is all about execution and the club has managed that in every department.