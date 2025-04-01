This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are on the cusp of promotion straight back to the Championship under Chris Davies.

The Blues are comfortably leading the way at the top of the League One table, with nine games still to play.

Owner Tom Wagner will be keen to see the team continue to be competitive in the second tier upon their return.

Birmingham have not been in the Premier League since 2011, but their long-term ambition will be to get back to the top flight as quickly as possible amid their bid to build a brand new stadium for the Midlands outfit.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of April 1st) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 37 +38 86 2 Wrexham 39 +24 77 3 Wycombe Wanderers 38 +29 74 4 Charlton Athletic 39 +18 69 5 Stockport County 39 +19 68 6 Reading 38 +8 62

Long-term Birmingham City ownership claim

When asked whether he thinks the club’s owners are in it for the long haul, FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs suggested they are.

He believes the investment they’ve already made, and the stadium plans they’ve put forward, are clear evidence that they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“I think the owners are absolutely in it for the long haul,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“Obviously that’s Tom Wagner, the Knighthead group, and even the likes of Tom Brady, I think you’re looking at the amount of money they’ve sunk into the club, the infrastructure, the stadium, the training ground.

“I think he wouldn’t be doing that if he was looking to get out in a couple of years.

“And then I think the biggest marker is their intent to build a new stadium.

“Obviously, they’ve spent a lot of money on that 12 months ago, and that’s going to need a lot of regeneration and a lot of building.

“So it’s not just a case of saying they’re going to do things, they’re absolutely putting their money where their mouth is as well.”