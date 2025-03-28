This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Alfie May was a big-name signing from Charlton Athletic at Birmingham City last summer, but he's been tipped to be sold if Blues are offered the chance to recoup the fee they paid to sign the forward.

It was reported by London News Online that the forward cost around £775,000 to make the switch to the Midlands outfit.

May has been a regular presence in Chris Davies’ side, albeit his game time hasn’t been as consistent as he maybe would’ve hoped when he initially joined.

The 31-year-old has featured 35 times in League One, but has made just 23 starts, contributing 10 goals and six assists.

Alfie May’s Championship readiness

When asked whether May will be able to cope with life in the Championship, FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs claimed he deserves the chance to prove himself.

He raised some concerns over his ability to play against a low block, but expects that to be less of an issue in the second tier, but he is still open to a sale if a good offer comes in.

“I think it’s a bit of a difficult one, Alfie May,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“I think he probably came in expecting to be that No.9 playing every week and I think when we signed [Jay] Stansfield on the last day, I don't think anyone predicted that at the beginning of the window, and plans probably changed.

Related Jordan James reveals exact reason he left Birmingham City The Welsh international is building up a head of steam after a slow start at his new club in the French top-flight

“He started really well, but he’s really struggled in terms of game time and consistently playing week-in and week-out because the competition for places, we have four people that can play up front.

“I’m a little bit torn, I think he could step up.

“But, one thing I’ve seen this year, he’s struggled with some of the physicality.

“Because there’s such a low block that teams put on us, we find it very difficult to break down, whereas I think playing in a team that plays on the counter-attack, that can play very free-flowing, fast, attacking football, I think he’d do well in that.

“But we come up against this low block week-in, week-out.

Alfie May - Birmingham City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 35 (23) 10 (6) As of March 28th

“That will change in the Championship.

“For me, I think he’s deserved the chance to prove himself, albeit he’ll have to be happy doing that, I think, primarily off the bench, or certainly not playing week-in, week-out.

“But I’d keep him around and give him a chance, but at the same time, if someone came in and offered us to recoup our money, I think I’d probably sell him and upgrade him.”

Birmingham are en route to promotion back to the Championship, with the team comfortably leading the way at the top of the League One table.

This is May’s last shot at Championship opportunity

May has worked hard over the years to become a top forward at a League One level, and the move to Birmingham was a chance to finally lead a team to promotion.

But the signing of Jay Stansfield has meant he’s taken a bit of a backseat in Davies’ side this year.

If he remains at St. Andrew’s, then he might have to accept being used as a squad player in the Championship, proving he’s ready for that level from the bench.

That is likely his best route to finally getting a shot at competing in the second tier, otherwise he’d be better off going to another League One side in order to get regular starting minutes again.