Birmingham City face a battle to keep hold of Jordan James this summer, as Crystal Palace continue to monitor the midfielder.

Jordan James transfer latest

It’s been a tough campaign for Blues, who languish in the bottom half of the table, and they still have some work to do if they are to avoid getting sucked into a relegation fight.

However, one of the positives has been the form of James, who has impressed with his all-round ability in the middle of the park.

The 19-year-old has been a powerful presence for Birmingham, and he’s added an end product to his game, having scored seven goals for the team in the league.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that James is attracting interest, as reports have claimed that Palace could look to bring him in during the summer window.

Birmingham City’s summer transfer plans

We know that the new owners at St. Andrew’s have big plans, but the profit and sustainability rules in place means that cashing in on some of their current squad can’t be ruled out, as it may be necessary to fund a rebuild.

In James, they have a player who will bring in 100% profit to the balance sheet, and that could give them more freedom to do the business they want in what will be Tony Mowbray’s first full season in charge.

It’s clear the squad needs improving, even if there are some promising players in the squad along with James.

Jordan James' price tag

With Palace having forked out around £22m in January to sign Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers, it naturally got fans talking about what sort of fee James could bring in.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Mike stated that Blues should be looking for up to £15m for one of their prized assets: “I think they could probably command £10-15m. Given his age and how well he has been playing, I think they will be able to attract a decent fee. I think there could be a number of teams in for him as well, so you would hope a bidding war would be created in that scenario.

“That being said, I would still be hopeful that he will sign a new contract.”

James’ current deal is due to expire in 2025, but Birmingham crucially have a one-year option that they can activate, which means they aren’t under as much pressure to sell this summer.

Birmingham City must stand firm on Jordan James valuation

Most would agree with Mike here that Blues should be getting £10-15m for James if they sell in the next window.

James’ improvement this season has been considerable, and he was already seen as an exciting talent, which is why he was in the first-team, and involved with Wales.

The fact he’s adding goals to his game makes him such an exciting player, and he has the physicality to cope with the Premier League.

Like all youngsters, there are areas he needs to improve, but that will come with time.

Overall though, we’re talking about a very exciting talent, and it’s important that Blues get a price that reflects that if they do sell James in the summer.