Highlights Gary Rowett returns to Birmingham City as an interim manager due to Tony Mowbray's absence, aiming to avoid relegation with 8 games left.

Stability is key for Birmingham City's progress, former player Stephen Carr suggests, hoping Rowett's appointment can offer a foundation for next season.

Rowett faces the challenge of rallying the team to end a winless streak since February, starting with a crucial match against QPR post-international break.

Birmingham City recently announced their fourth manager of the season when the club decided to bring back former boss Gary Rowett on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Rowett took charge of the Blues between 2014 and 2016, and with manager Tony Mowbray taking a formal medical leave of absence until the end of the season, the club's hierarchy moved to make an interim appointment.

The club are just one place above the relegation zone and are level on points with 22nd place Huddersfield Town, so Rowett faces a battle to keep the club in the division with just eight games remaining.

Whilst the decision to appoint Rowett to steady the ship makes sense, Blues supporters will rightfully be annoyed that they're in this situation, after parting ways with John Eustace in October with the club in early contention for the play-offs.

Stephen Carr's verdict on Birmingham City's managerial upheaval

Stephen Carr, who made 119 appearances for Birmingham City between 2009 and 2013, believes his former club need stability if they're to progress in the future.

The former Republic of Ireland international who captained the club to the League Cup title in 2011 believes that the club have been unfortunate with the circumstances surrounding Mowbray, but there has just been too much upheaval at the club.

Stephen Carr, speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest EFL Betting, said: "I think Wayne Rooney knew that he was coming into a tricky situation. I can also see what the owners were thinking in terms of bringing in a big name that could attract players.

"They thought that would be a really good step for them, but it hasn't worked out.

"Then they get another misfortune with what has happened to Tony, and now they're going back to basics where Gary is there as before.

"On the whole, it’s just too much upheaval. Having four managers in one season, it's crazy."

However, Carr believes that if Rowett was to keep the side in the Championship this season, they may have the foundations to build again next season.

"The stability has to be there," said the former Birmingham right-back.

"I think they need to get Rowett in to stay in the division, and then you move on forward with more stability next year."

Gary Rowett has a tough job on his hands at Birmingham City

Birmingham City have been in dreadful form and haven't won a game since the middle of February, which has led to them sliding down the Championship table.

Rowett's first task will be rallying the troops and getting his side ready to fight, with morale seemingly low at St Andrew's at the moment.

Their first fixture after the international break couldn't be a more important game, as Blues travel to West London to face QPR in what's certainly a relegation six-pointer.

Away fixtures against Huddersfield and Rotherham in April will also provide a chance for Rowett's men to pick up maximum points, but the former Millwall man will be fully aware that he's got a tough job on his hands.

Whilst the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and QPR have been in decent form recently and have picked up points, his side have been poor, so teams around them may be smelling blood.

Rowett left the club in controversial circumstances in December 2016, not too dissimilar to John Eustace this season, so he'll have a point to prove and Birmingham's supporters will be eternally grateful if he could keep their club in the Championship this season.