Highlights Harrison Burrows may leave Peterborough United for Sheffield United or Birmingham City this summer amid transfer interest.

Birmingham City landing Burrows would be a major coup, showcasing their ambition in the summer window for promotion.

It would be surprising if Burrows remains in League One next season, given his outstanding performance and potential for higher levels.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Harrison Burrows seems poised to leave Peterborough United this summer amid transfer interest from Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

The Posh skipper won the League One Player of the Year Award in an outstanding campaign that saw him directly contribute to 29 goals across all competitions and score twice at Wembley to lift the EFL Trophy at the expense of third-tier rivals Wycombe Wanderers. Rather unsurprisingly, the wing-back's displays for Darren Ferguson's side have earned admiration elsewhere and he looks set to seal a move away from London Road this summer following Peterborough's play-off semi-final defeat to Oxford United across two legs.

Newly-relegated Championship side Sheffield United have been credited with interest in recent weeks, although a reveal from Darren Witcoop on X has recently stated that their pursuits have been stalled by the ongoing takeover at Bramall Lane, which has given Birmingham City scope to potentially hijack any potential deal.

Birmingham City landing Harrison Burrows "would be a massive coup"

As expected with the financial muscle that comes with their Stateside ownership, Birmingham have been ambitious in the summer window to date and have outlined their promotion credentials by picking up Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ryan Allsop, Emil Hansson and proven League One marksman Alfie May from Charlton Athletic. Burrows, however, would represent an unprecedented statement of intent ahead of their impending title charge.

Football League World's Blues fan pundit Mike Gibbs remains in little doubt of the benefit that signing Burrows would bring, although he admits that it's a rather unlikely prospect given the 22-year-old's quality and Championship interest.

"I think it would be a massive coup if we could get it over the line," said Mike.

"I'd be surprised if we did, I think clubs that are interested - especially Sheffield United who I expect will be pushing for instant promotion back to the Premier League - they probably have a bit of a head-start.

"I think he'd be a great buy for decent money as well, you just see his contributions last year and he's going from strength to strength so I think it would be an outstanding move if we could get it done but I expect that Sheffield United will pip us to the post."

Peterborough United's Harrison Burrows surely won't stick around in League One

There's little escaping that Blues have an unrivalled degree of pulling power in comparison to the rest of the division and their summer business is strongly suggestive that they won't be sticking around for long. But nonetheless, it would be a huge shock to see Burrows remain in League One under any circumstances next season.

Harrison Burrows' League One stats for Peterborough in 23/24, as per FotMob Appearances 45 Goals 6 Assists 14 Chances created 115 Successful dribbles 26 Tackles won 54

You could quite reasonably argue that Burrows is being sold short by just receiving Championship interest too, given that central defender Ronnie Edwards has already left Peterborough for Southampton.

Edwards himself is an outstanding prospect and his top-flight move is vindicated by his left-footedness, ball-playing qualities and reading of the game, all of which wholly align with the fundamental attributes required for Russell Martin's possession-orientated style of play.

Related Don Goodman delivers exciting message to Birmingham City supporters ahead of League One return Don Goodman has given his verdict on the battle at the top of the League One table next season

But Burrows was the best player in League One last season and enjoyed one of the finest campaigns by any player in the division in many a year, and there's enough from that to already indicate that he's perhaps capable of stepping right up to the Premier League. If he's not just yet, he certainly has the potential to flourish in English football's highest echelons before long.

All things considered, supporters are right to be pleased by Birmingham's interest in Burrows as it's a further reminder of the club's outward, above-and-beyond ambition - but they really shouldn't expect much more from it. Stranger things have happened, yet it would be a real shock if Blues came close to luring Burrows to St Andrew's.