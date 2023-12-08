Highlights Musa Drammeh, a promising young striker, has caught the attention of both Birmingham City and Sunderland.

Drammeh's contract with Sevilla expires in 2024, making him an attractive target for a cut-price January transfer.

Both Birmingham and Sunderland are in need of attacking reinforcements, and Drammeh's pace and directness could be valuable additions to their squads.

Birmingham City have joined Sunderland in the race for Sevilla striker Musa Drammeh ahead of the January window.

Musa Drammeh’s career so far

The 22-year-old is not a name that many fans will recognise, with the Gambian having only joined Sevilla in January last year, and he has yet to make an appearance for the first-team.

Instead, he has been getting game time for the reserve side of the Spanish side, who currently play in the fourth division.

He has been impressive at that level, scoring five times and registering two assists in 13 appearances, which has prompted talk he could be given a call-up to the senior squad.

Birmingham & Sunderland keen on Musa Drammeh

Those performances appear to have caught the eye in England too, as it was claimed that Sunderland are keeping tabs on the player.

And, in a fresh update, TEAMtalk has revealed that the Black Cats do have an interest in Drammeh, but they won’t have a free run at the forward, as Blues have also been monitoring him.

“Championship duo Sunderland and Birmingham City are weighing up January moves for Sevilla attacker Musa Drammeh. Scouts from Sunderland and Birmingham have made several checks on Drammeh this season and they see him as a potential star in the making.”

Musa Drammeh could be a bargain January transfer

We know that January is a difficult month to conduct business, as clubs are reluctant to sell, which can increase prices as well.

However, the situation with Drammeh is different, as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, which puts the player in a great position to decide his own future.

He is allowed to sign a pre-contract with Birmingham or Sunderland, or any other club outside Spain, in the New Year, which would see him join in the summer.

But, that means agreeing a fee would be relatively straightforward, and Sevilla are likely to accept a cut-price deal in January, if they know he won’t sign an extension.

Therefore, it’s certainly a transfer that could happen if Drammeh wants to move to the Championship.

Birmingham & Sunderland need attacking reinforcements

It’s no surprise that both clubs are on the lookout for more firepower in January, as it’s a problem that both need to rectify.

Even though Sunderland are only three points away from the play-offs, a striker has not scored a goal for the club this season, which is a remarkable statistic.

Sunderland Striker Championship Stats 2023-24, As Per Sofascore Luis Semedo Mason Burstow Nazariy Rusyn Eliezer Mayenda Appearances 13 11 9 4 Goals 0 0 0 0 xG (Expected Goals) 1.43 0.84 1.18 0.39 Assists 0 1 1 0 xA (Expected Assists) 0.08 0.30 0.46 0.02 Big Chances Missed 3 0 0 0 Aerial Duels Won Per Match 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.5 Successful Dribbles Per Match 0 0.4 0 0.5 Possession Lost Per Match 1.8 5.5 2.6 5.5 (Stats Correct As Of December 8, 2023)

So, it’s seen as the priority position in the eyes of many fans, although they would prefer the club to be in the market for a more experienced number nine, as opposed to Drammeh, who can play out wide, and is unproven at this level.

Meanwhile, Blues have managed just 23 goals in 19 games, and no individual has scored more than five, which highlights the issues they have.

In Drammeh, they would be getting a player that offers pace and a direct attacking threat, which would be welcome for Wayne Rooney, who is keen to make his mark on the squad in January.