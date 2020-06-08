Birmingham City to part company with Pep Clotet

Birmingham City will part company with Pep Clotet at the end of the Championship season.

Clotet has been Blues boss since Garry Monk departed St Andrew’s last summer, with the coach stepping up from the backroom staff and into the hotseat.

However, an announcement has come today from the club that Clotet will be stepping down as Birmingham boss at the end of the season, meaning the remaining nine fixtures of the 2019/20 campaign will be his last.

Since taking over from Monk, Clotet has overseen 12 victories, which has helped Birmingham establish themselves firmly in mid-table in the Championship having collected 47 points from the 37 games played so far.

The Championship season is due to resume on June 20th after a postponement of over three months, with a nine-game run-in set to give Clotet the chance to exit St Andrew’s on a high on the back of this announcement.

Reacting to the news, Clotet told Blues’ official website: “It’s been a really difficult decision to take because it’s a privilege to be part of the Blues family, but it’s the best step for everyone and it allows the Club to continue to move forward with their vision and strategy.

“I’m very grateful to the Club, its board and the supporters for placing their faith in me to lead the team this season and to face up to the challenges involved in what’s been a key transition under really demanding circumstances.

“We were set the objective of bringing stability to the Club, promoting our Academy and instilling a different playing style and, thanks to the togetherness that everyone has shown, we have been able to successfully move in that direction.

“It’s now time for us to focus on the remainder of the season and for the Club to continue building on these foundations.”

Birmingham have declined to make any further comment other than confirming the news and a few nice words from Dong Ren, with their direction on the back of this unclear.

The Verdict

Clotet has done a fine job in steadying the ship on the back of Garry Monk’s departure last summer.

It wasn’t easy following on from Monk and when you consider Birmingham also lost their top goalscorer in Che Adams, Clotet has done some really good work in transitioning the squad.

However, this news doesn’t come as a complete surprise and Birmingham, once again, find themselves at the beginning of a rebuild.

