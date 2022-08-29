Birmingham City to finalise transfer swoop for Manchester United player

Birmingham City will complete the signing of Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated by the Red Devils and he did impress under Erik Ten Hag in pre-season but the arrival of Casemiro has made it even harder for the Tunisian international to get near the first-team.

Therefore, a loan move has been on the cards, with several clubs in the Championship credited with an interest.

And, reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed that it’s Blues that have won the race to sign Mejbri.

“Hannibal Mejbri, prepared to leave Man United on loan now approved by Erik ten Hag. He’s gonna sign a new contract with Man Utd before loan move. Hannibal will join Birmingham City until June 2023.”

This will be a welcome boost for John Eustace who is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the deadline, with Blues having failed to win in their past four, which includes three defeats.

The new boss has been forced to turn to plenty of young players as well with injuries impacting the squad.

The verdict

This is a very exciting addition for Birmingham as they need midfield reinforcements and Mejbri is a good player who has real potential.

For the player, this is a great opportunity for him to play regularly and he will be keen to show what he can do in such a competitive league.

Blues have had to be patient with this one, but it’s paid off as they have now brought in a talented midfielder who will improve the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.