St Andrew's has been the home of Birmingham City for over a century.

Since 1906, the ground has played host to the club in four league title-winning seasons. City were also able to bring back the League Cup to their home ground, allowing the historic ground to host some European football in the 2011-12 season.

There have been many visiting teams in the away changing rooms of the stadium and many fans go through the turnstiles of the Gill Merrick Stand.

All British football fans know the national culture of having a few pints before the 3pms. So here are the best pubs for home and away fans to go to if you're heading to St Andrew's.

The Cricketer Arms (away)

This pub is by far the closest pub to the ground that is suitable for away supporters. Most of the boozers in close proximity to the stadium aren't the best atmospheres for traveling fans, and are probably best to stay away from. But The Cricketer is the place to be if you want to be closed to the ground for a pint before the game.

Away Guide and Football Ground Guide both list it as a good place for visiting fans to go to before the game. The pub isn't exclusively for away fans, but one Chelsea fan said that the City fans who do attend this pub were very friendly.

The address for the pub is Little Green Lane, Birmingham, B9 5AX. It is, roughly, a 10-minute walk from the stadium.

The Anchor (away)

Not all traveling fans will be arriving at St Andrews via car; many of them will be arriving into the city on a train, or some other form of public transport.

For those fans who will be arriving in the centre of Birmingham, this is a good place to stop at on the way to the ground.

It isn't on the most direct route to the ground, from the centre of town. But being at 308 Bradford Street makes it very close to the main train stations, as well as the Bull Ring where there lots of places to eat and shop.

This is another boozer that is recommended by Away Guide.

The Roost (home)

The Roost has received some decent media attention over recent times. The club's new American investor, NFL legend Tom Brady, visited the pub before his watching first City game. He was mobbed by Blues supporters and received quite the welcoming reception.

Rapper Jaykae also took famous singer Ed Sheeran to The Roost, last season, to meet up with supporters.

It's located on Cattell Road, Small Heath (a stone's throw from the ground) and was rated by Birmingham World as the second-best place for a Birmingham City fan to drink at on a matchday.

The Old Crown (home)

Now we come on to Birmingham World's number one place to be on a matchday for a Blues fan. Similarly to The Anchor, it's one that is well suited to fans who are coming in from in and around the city.

It has an 8/10 rating on Booking.com, and it is regarded as one of the best pubs in the area.