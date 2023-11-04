Highlights Wayne Rooney has had a tough start at Birmingham City, losing his first three games in charge, which has increased the pressure on him.

Rooney lacks experience in management compared to others who have been in similar positions, making it a new experience for him.

With no excuses, Rooney must take the team to the next level and turn to experienced figures like Carl Robinson for help and advice.

Wayne Rooney has endured a torrid start to life at Birmingham City, losing his first three games in charge.

After inheriting a side that were performing well under John Eustace, and in the play-off places, there’s no denying it was a bold decision from the board to bring in Rooney.

Of course, it’s not his fault that the decision was made, but it increased the pressure on Rooney from the off. Naturally, the longer he goes without a win, the more it builds, and the more questions are asked why he was appointed.

Wayne Rooney has tough start at Birmingham

Even though he enjoyed a remarkable playing career, the reality is that won’t count for much as Rooney tries to deal with this situation. In fact, the lack of experience might be a problem.

Unlike those who have been there and done it in management, this will be a new experience for Rooney.

At Derby, the off-field issues meant there was no real expectation on Rooney, and he handled himself with real class during an extremely difficult period for the Rams.

Meanwhile, at DC United, there’s no relegation, and changes off the pitch once again gave the boss more leeway.

With Blues, there are no excuses. He has no connections with the fans, and he replaced a popular former boss. The squad is in place, the summer business was good, and Rooney has to take the team to the next level.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

So, this will be a huge test for a rookie boss who hasn’t had to deal with this specific type of pressure.

In those situations, you would expect Rooney to turn to an experienced figure in his backroom team for help and advice. Unfortunately, Ashley Cole and John O’Shea, who also had stellar careers, are in the same boat.

Therefore, a figure who could be hugely important for Birmingham this year is Carl Robinson, who is also part of the setup at St. Andrew’s.

The 47-year-old, who featured for Wolves during his playing days, arrives as a coach with almost a decade as the main man in different countries.

Robinson had five years in charge of Vancouver Whitecaps, before two spells in Australia with Newcastle Jets and then Western Sydney Wanderers.

Some may look down on those leagues, but that would be unfair. You only have to look at Ange Postecoglou to see that there are talented coaches across the globe, in some unheralded leagues. Obviously, that’s not comparing Robinson to the Spurs chief, but the point is that he has experience.

Having taken charge of almost 250 games as a manager, he will have seen a lot during that period, which includes coming through some tough spells.

He may not have the Champions League and Premier League medals from his playing days like the rest of the backroom team at St. Andrew’s, but they don’t count for too much now.

Clearly, Rooney recognised this, and he deserves credit for bringing Robinson in, as he was aware of the need for help.

Now, they need to all pull together, and Robinson could play a big role in helping his fellow coaches as they look to get the Rooney era going at Birmingham City, starting with a win against high-flying Ipswich this weekend.