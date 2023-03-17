Birmingham City take on Queens Park Rangers this weekend in what is a really big game at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Both sides are seven points clear of the dropzone at the moment in the second tier and so have a little bit of breathing room but that can soon evaporate with several games still to go.

Indeed, until 50 points have been earned, neither side will be feeling particularly relaxed and so there is still work to do for both.

This is naturally a big game, then, with the potential victor able to take a big step towards safety and both John Eustace and Gareth Ainsworth will be looking for their players to step up and be counted.

In terms of team news for Birmingham, the Blues will be missing both Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson thanks to injury.

Deeney is out with a hamstring problem whilst Sanderson has a back issue, one that could rule him out for the rest of this campaign.

In more positive news, though, Juninho Bacuna is available for selection after serving a suspension and he'll be looking to make a return to the starting line-up.

For Eustace, of course, it's also a chance to get one over on his former employers, though he will surely be hoping that both sides stay up this season.

Eustace had a positive spell as an assistant to Mark Warburton at QPR and will wish them qwll for the rest of the campaign - after this weekend that is.