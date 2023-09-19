Birmingham City will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Preston North End at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

The Blues’ last win in all competitions was their game against Plymouth Argyle on the 26th of August.

They have since played three games, two in the league and one in the Carabao Cup, and have lost two and drawn the other.

They come into this game having lost over the weekend, as Watford beat the Blues 2-0 at Vicarage Road.

Despite the last few results, Birmingham still remain in the play-off places, and three points tonight could see them go as high as fourth, depending on other results.

However, their task won’t be an easy one, as they face a Preston side who are still unbeaten in the league and sit at the top of the table with 16 points.

As the game approaches, here at Football League World, we have looked at which players could be missing for Birmingham City against Preston…

Which Birmingham City players are set to miss the Preston match?

As the games in the Championship start to come thick and fast, teams will begin to feel the pain of having injuries and suspensions.

Birmingham are already feeling that, as there is a possibility, they could be without seven first-team players for their game against Preston.

One player who will definitely be missing for this game is left-back Lee Buchanan, as he picked up two yellow cards in the game at Vicarage Road and will now be suspended for this game.

He joins striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, who is still serving the three-match suspension he picked up in the Carabao Cup game against Cardiff City.

Two other players that John Eustace will be unable to call upon for this clash are George Hall and Alfie Chang.

Hall has been out with a hamstring injury since the end of August, while Chang has picked up an ACL injury in his knee and will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

There are question marks over the fitness’ of Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele, and Tyler Roberts. All three have been injured since mid-August but are now closing in on a return; it is just whether this game against the Lilywhites has come a little too soon.

Can Birmingham City end Preston’s unbeaten run?

Birmingham come into this game with their form having taken a bit of a dip in recent weeks, so Eustace will be keen for his side to get back on track.

Them not winning their last two league games and still sitting in sixth place shows that they have made an excellent start to their season. So, Eustace will be keen for that not to unravel and will hope that if one or two players can be available once again, they can help end Preston’s unbeaten run.

A win here for the Blues tonight could make many teams take notice of Birmingham and consider them a possible top-six challenger.

It won’t be an easy game for either side, but with a lot of the teams at the top of the table playing each other, this could be an incentive for Birmingham to climb further up that competitive table.