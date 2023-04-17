Birmingham City will be looking to make a quick amends for their defeat to Sunderland last weekend.

The Blues are in midweek action on Tuesday night when they face promotion-chasing Millwall.

The 2-1 loss to the Black Cats kept John Eustace’s side 17th in the Championship table ahead of their visit to the Den.

Can Birmingham hurt Millwall’s promotion bid?

Three games without a win for Birmingham has left them adrift from any potential play-off race, with the gap to the top six now 13 points with only 12 available from their final four games.

But the relegation zone is eight points below, giving Eustace’s side some breathing room from the battle at the bottom.

This could see the Birmingham boss experiment with his lineup a little in a bid to give fringe players a chance to prove themselves ahead of the summer transfer window.

Who is available for Birmingham against Millwall?

It is likely that the Blues will be without the likes of George Hall anyway.

The exciting 18-year-old limped off during the 2-1 loss to Sunderland, having initially given the visitors the lead in the game with his second goal of the season.

Hall had earned himself a regular place in the team in recent weeks, but a hamstring issue is likely to keep him out of action midweek.

However, Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson could yet make their return to action on Tuesday night.

The pair returned to first-team training earlier in the month but did not feature in the matchday squad against Tony Mowbray’s squad.

They could make their return to the bench against the Lions, but a starting berth is still unlikely with Blackpool at the weekend currently being targeted.

Gary Gardner has been absent due to injury since February, but Eustace is hoping to be able to call on the midfielder at some point before the end of the campaign.

However, it is unlikely that he makes his return against Millwall.

Otherwise, the only change could be for Hall, with Jobe Bellingham potentially stepping into the side in his place.

The youngster came off the bench before halftime against Sunderland to take up his role in the team after Hall was forced off.

That could mean just a second league start for the 17-year-old as the Blues look to get back to winning ways against Gary Rowett’s side on Tuesday evening.