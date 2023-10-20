Wayne Rooney begins life as Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, when he takes his new side to the Riverside Stadium to Middlesbrough.

The former Manchester United and England striker will be looking to build on the strong start the Blues made to the Championship campaign under his predecessor, John Eustace.

Birmingham go into that game sixth in the Championship table, with 18 points from 11 league games since the start of the campaign.

However, Middlesbrough - who are of course managed by Rooney's former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick - have overcome a slow start to the campaign to win their last five games in all competitions.

As a result, this may not be an easy task for Rooney as he looks to get off to a positive starts with as Birmingham manager.

But just which options could the new Blues boss have available to call upon for Saturday's game in the North East?

In order to help find out, we've taken a look at all the Birmingham City team news ahead of that game with Middlesbrough, right here.

What is the injury situation at Birmingham ahead of Middlesbrough clash?

Speaking on Thursday ahead of that trip to the Riverside, Rooney admitted that little has changed in terms of Birmingham's injury list.

As a result, while he has no new injury concerns to deal with, the Birmingham boss does not have any of the club's already absent players to bring back into the side either.

One new question mark the Blues may have focuses on Juninho Bacuna, with Rooney revealing on Thursday that the midfielder had yet to return from international duty with Curucao.

That may mean there are some issues over whether he will be ready to go straight back into the side on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, with none of Birmingham's recent injured players available to return against Middlesbrough, there will be several individuals again sitting this one out for the Blues.

The closest of those to returning is Ethan Laird, with Rooney hopeful that the right-back will potentially be back in training next week, having not featured since the middle of August due to a hamstring injury.

Those other players set to miss out through injury for the Blues are Lee Buchanan, Keshi Anderson, George Hall, Tyler Roberts and Alfie Chang.

Full-back Buchanan was the most recent of those to pick up his injury, having rolled his ankle in training some three weeks ago, forcing him to spend a period wearing a protective boot.

Anderson meanwhile, has missed Birmingham's last three games after suffering a hamstring injury in the goalless draw with QPR.

Hall also picked up a hamstring injury at the end of August in the League Cup defeat to Cardiff, in what had been his first outing after several months out with another fitness issue.

Having joined from Leeds in the summer, Roberts has been limited to just one appearance for the Blues, having suffered a handful of setbacks since picking up a calf injury in August.

One player who could be out for even longer than the rest is Alfie Chang, with the midfielder having suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury back in August.