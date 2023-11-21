Highlights Birmingham City target Elliot Lee will have to balance his aspirations to play for bigger clubs against Wrexham's ambitious project.

Birmingham City target Elliot Lee will have to weigh his aspirations to play "for the biggest clubs possible" against the ambition of current club Wrexham, according to former Red Dragons player Frank Sinclair.

Lee played a vital part in the Welsh club's promotion to League Two last term and has made a fast start to life back in the EFL - scoring 10 goals in his first 12 League Two games in 2023/24.

Elliot Lee transfer latest

That form has caught the attention of Birmingham and new boss Wayne Rooney, who are reportedly keen ahead of the January transfer window as they look to strengthen.

Lee has struggled to make an impact at Championship level in the past but it seems Blues could offer him another chance in the second tier.

That's if he can be convinced to leave Hollywood-backed Wrexham, who are in a promotion battle this term and have lofty ambitions of climbing the divisions quickly.

Sinclair, who played for the club between 2009 and 2011, has been speaking exclusively to Football League World and shared his thoughts on the decision that Lee could face in January.

He said: "Every player loves a project and certainly there is a massive project at Wrexham where the ambitions are to go from the leagues, within years, to try and reach the Premier League. Whether they've got the money to get there, that will be a test in time. When it comes to playing against Championship teams that are as wealthy as them, there really will be big questions asked of them.

"Elliott Lee as a player, from what I saw last season, it was quite evident that he was too good for the National League or at least better than the majority of the players in the division.

"He will obviously have ambitions of playing for the biggest clubs possible but you have to marry that up against the ambition of Wrexham. Can the owners talk him into staying at the club and make him feel like a big part of where that football club is going?

"He'll be aware, through his agents, of the interest in him. He'll certainly want to play as high as possible. With his age, how long can he wait to get to that level or could he fast-track himself with a move? That depends."

What is Elliot Lee's contract situation at Wrexham?

Lee put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Wrexham when he signed for them in 2022.

As a result, the 29-year-old's current contract at the Racecourse Ground is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

That means Wrexham can afford to stand firm in negotiations if Birmingham do come in for him in January.