Birmingham City targeting reunion with 34-year-old

Birmingham City are interested in re-signing centre back Scott Dann, a report from a print edition of The Sun (08/08, p67) has claimed.

Dann is currently a free agent following his departure from Crystal Palace at the end of last season, following the expiry of his contract at Selhurst Park.

The 34-year-old was linked with a move to Birmingham’s Championship rivals Bournemouth earlier this summer, but a deal has yet to materialise there.

Now it seems as though that is something Birmingham are keen to take advantage of, as they look to continue their summer recruitment.

According to this latest update, Birmingham are interested in bringing Dann back to St Andrew’s, which would reunite him with Blues manager Lee Bowyer, who he was previously teammates with at the Midlands club.

Dann previously spent two seasons with Birmingham between 2009 and 2011, during which time he made 60 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals.

The Verdict

I do think that this could be a rather decent signing for Birmingham.

The Blues are slightly short on options at centre back at this moment in time, so you do feel as though they could benefit from the addition of an extra option in that position.

Dann would obviously provide that, and having been reliable throughout his time in the Premier League with Palace, it does seem as though he could still be more than capable of producing strong performances in the Championship.

His return to St Andrew’s would no doubt be a popular one as well, and on a free transfer, he could be a financially viable option as well, meaning I do think this could be well worth pursuing for the Blues.