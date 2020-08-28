Birmingham City targeting move for Championship goalkeeper

Birmingham City have reportedly registered their interest in signing QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley according to West London Sport.

Lumley’s future at QPR remains unclear, with the shot-stopper entering the final year of his contract with the Championship side.

The 25-year-old signed for the Hoops back in 2010 from Tottenham Hotspur, and has gone on to feature regularly for Mark Warburton’s side.

Lumley made 28 appearances for QPR in all competitions last season, as they finished 13th in the Championship table.

QPR already have a number of options available to them between the posts, with Liam Kelly and Seny Dieng also being solid goalkeepers at second-tier level.

A move to Birmingham City could tempt Lumley though, with the Blues looking to sign a goalkeeper to replace Lee Camp, who left the club upon the expiration of his contract.

It was a hugely frustrating conclusion to the 2019/20 season for Birmingham City though, as they failed to win a match since returning to competitive action, after off-the-field events had brought a halt to fixtures across the country.

The Blues finished 20th in the Championship table, and just two points clear of the relegation zone, so the player’s can count themselves fortunate that they had a strong first-half of the campaign.

They are now managed by Aitor Karanka, and will be preparing for their first league match this term, when they take on Brentford, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Blues.

The Verdict:

I’m not too sure about this one.

Lumley has shown that he can play to a relatively high standard in the Championship with QPR, but he has made some costly errors for the Hoops at times.

Birmingham definitely need a goalkeeper, that’s for certain, but I’m not convinced that Lumley is the player that you’d be able to rely on between the posts each week.

There are better alternatives out there for Aitor Karanka’s side.