Birmingham City are lining up a deadline move for attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman from Chelsea.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say the Blues are looking at a loan deal for the 18-year-old.

However, separate reports from journalist Ben Jacobs have claimed that such a deal will not be happening before the window closes.

Kellyman only joined Chelsea earlier this summer, when he joined from Aston Villa for a reported £19million.

He is yet to make his senior competitive debut for the Stamford Bridge club, although he did make a handful of senior appearances for Villa prior to his move this summer.

Omari Kellyman senior and youth career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Derby County Under 18s 5 0 1 Aston Villa Under 18s 19 3 4 Aston Villa Under 21s 26 11 2 Aston Villa 6 0 1 Chelsea Under 21s 2 0 0 As of 30th August 2024

Now, with just hours remaining until the window closes, there are suggestions that Birmingham are keen to bring Kellyman back to the Midlands with a temporary move to League One.

Birmingham lining up Omari Kellyman move

As per this latest update, Birmingham are now looking into a deal to sign Kellyman on loan from Chelsea for this season.

The attacking midfielder is not expected to play a part in the first-team at Stamford Bridge during the current campaign.

With that in mind, these reports state that the Blues are working on a move to sign the teenager on loan, in a deal that would give him more senior opportunities.

However, with those claims from elsewhere suggesting that a deal will not happen, there is certainly no guarantee a deal will get done.

Indeed, any move would have to be completed quickly, with the window set to close at 11:00 pm this evening.

Kellyman signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer, securing his future with Chelsea until the end of the 2029/30 season.

It has already been a busy summer transfer window for Birmingham, who have added no fewer than 15 players to their first-team squad, following relegation from the Championship last season.

It has been a strong start to the campaign on the pitch for the Blues, who sit fifth in the early standings, with seven point from their three League One games so far.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when Wigan Athletic make the trip to St Andrew's.

Omari Kellyman could be effective Birmingham City addition despite differing reports

While there does seem to be doubts about whether the move will happen, Kellyman would likely be a good addition for Birmingham if it was to go through.

Of course, he does lack experience at senior level, having made just a handful of appearances in senior football to date.

However, the fact he has been on the books of two Premier League clubs in Aston Villa and Chelsea, does serve to highlight his pedigree and ability.

Related Birmingham City "seriously considering" late multi-million pound striker transfer bid Stansfield continues to be pursued by his former loan club with just hours of the transfer window left

As a result, he could may well be capable of doing a job at League One level for the Blues if this move was to be completed, especially since he will want to catch the eye at first-team level.

With that in mind, it will certainly be interesting to see if anything does materialise when it comes to a potential move to Birmingham between now and the deadline later tonight.