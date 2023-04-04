It has been a turbulent few years for Birmingham City with a lack of success on the field and numerous failed takeover attempts.

Local businessman Jeremy Dale is the latest man to attempt to take control of the Blues and he is currently trying to put a deal together to buy out current owners Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd.

Dale showed prospective investors round the club's training ground last month, according to BirminghamLive and at the present time, seems to be the leading contender to take over the club.

There have been two high-profile takeover attempts at St Andrew's in recent months, the first of which was by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini, who has previously come close to taking over at Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

Bassini was involved in an extraordinary exchange with talkSPORT presenter and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan in July 2022, saying that he was set to complete a deal for the club. He made similar claims in October, but a deal never materalised.

The second failed takeover attempt was from MAXCO Capital, led by Paul Richardson and former footballer Maxi Lopez, but they pulled out of their bid to buy the club in December 2022 following five months of talks. The Daily Mirror claimed in February that Richardson was involved with Dale's consortium as they attempt to complete a deal.

What is the latest on Jeremy Dale's takeover bid?

BirminghamLive reported last week that the potential investors have not been deterred from a deal by the club's latest financial results, which revealed a £24.8 million loss for the financial year ending June 2022, meaning the club have lost more than £110 million since BSHL took over in 2016.

The consortium were supposedly aware of the club's financial situation through their process of due diligence and are willing to continue trying to agree a deal.

There has also been political intervention, with West Midlands mayor Andy Street holding discussions with the EFL.

On Twitter last month, he said it was "enlightening to hear the latest thinking, but it remains abundantly clear that new owners are needed" and that it is "frustrating" that has not yet happened.

Will a takeover be completed?

In truth, it is very difficult to say whether Dale and his investors will be able to complete a deal, but the positive news is that their interest in the club seems serious.

Fans have long protested against the current ownership and the latest announcement that the work on the stadium will not be completed until into next season is only likely to increase the strength of feeling and attempts to force BSHL to sell.

It is clearly an incredibly complex deal, but while Dale's interest remains, Blues fans will be hopeful they will finally see a long-awaited change of ownership.