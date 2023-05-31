It was an improved season for Birmingham City in the Championship this year.

The Blues stayed clear of relegation trouble for much of the campaign, recording a 17th-placed finish after a commendable first year in charge for John Eustace.

However, the situation off the field has remained incredibly turbulent with a number of high-profile failed takeover attempts, the first of which was by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini.

Bassini was involved in an extraordinary exchange with talkSPORT presenter and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan in July saying that he was set to buy the club before repeating those claims in October, but a deal never materialised on either occasion.

The second failed takeover attempt was from MAXCO Capital, led by Paul Richardson and former footballer Maxi Lopez, but they pulled out of their bid to buy the club in December following five months of talks.

Birmingham were handed a suspended two-point penalty in April after the club admitted breaching EFL rules over the owners and directors test when Richardson, Lopez and Matthew Southall accepted they owned the club without going through the necessary sign-off procedure.

Local businessman Jeremy Dale became the next person to attempt to put a deal together to buy out current owners Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd, but it was announced earlier this month that Tom Wagner was set to complete a deal.

What is the latest with Tom Wagner's Birmingham City takeover?

American businessman Tom Wagner, who is the co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, has agreed to buy a 45.64% stake in the club, purchasing 24% of shares from BSHL and 21% from Oriental Rainbow Investments and Achiever Global Group.

Wagner's company Shelby Companies Limited will also take ownership St Andrew's stadium and while he will not have a majority, he and his investors are aiming to eventually completing a full takeover.

The deal is subject to approval from the EFL and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with the green light from the latter expected to be given in early June.

An announcement from the HKSE revealed that the takeover will cost £22 million to complete and BSHL will be paid £15 million in bonuses should the club be promoted to the Premier League and stay in the top flight for two years.

The club will remain under the control of the current board until all the relevant tests have been completed, but it seems as though BSHL's reign at St Andrew's is coming to an end.