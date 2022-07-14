Birmingham City takeover update emerges amid Laurence Bassini saga

Consortiums have been invited to make offers for Birmingham City in order to do due diligence on the club, according to The Mirror reporter James Nursey.

It comes after the EFL confirmed, per BirminghamWorld, that they had received no paperwork in regards to a potential takeover from businessman Laurence Bassini, despite his claims that last month he had exchanged contracts with Hong Kong-based Birmingham Sport Holdings – the current owners of the club.

Bassini, who owned Watford for just over a year between 2011 and 2012, has claimed that he has sent £30 million to lawyers ahead of a deal being done, and is also prepared to invest between £70 million and £100 million in the club.

However, his exclusivity period expired last week, which allows other parties to come back into the fold.

And per The Mirror’s Nursey, parties are now being asked to put down deposits in order to make their move for the club, which could bring the likes of local businessman Paul Richardson and former footballer Maxi Lopez back into the mix, as they were said to be waiting into the wings in case Bassini’s bid faltered.

The Verdict

The majority of Birmingham fans don’t want Bassini to be around the club, and his calamitous TalkSPORT interview earlier in the week made their stance even clearer.

It’s apparent that the current owners of the club want to sell up, but they should be only handing over control to a suitable party.

Bassini doesn’t appear to be that, so that is why other buyers are seemingly being sought after.

This may not be a quick process though, although it’s not stopping Birmingham’s pursuit of new signings, with Dion Sanderson and John Ruddy already through the door.