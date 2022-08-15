Birmingham City takeover update emerges

Birmingham City’s proposed takeover will not be stopped by the EFL’s investigation into their current ownership, it has been claimed.

As per Mirror Sport. the Football League’s examination into whether or not the club complied with their owners and directors test is already ongoing following information emerging regarding a ‘controlling interest’ held by Wang Yaohui.

The EFL are reportedly seeking clarification as to Yaohui’s role at St. Andrews and it could go before a tribunal if there is sufficient evidence to do so.

This came after their current proposed takeover was being held up due to claims the club were failing to provide the EFL with information about their current ownership structure.

Whilst that is bad news, the Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez led bid is not set to be affected by it, however, the EFL are said to be keen to find out where the funds are coming from with regards to that deal before giving it the go ahead, as per the Mirror.

If they do takeover the club, and it is found that Yaohui and the club did not comply with the owners and directors test, Richardson and Lopez could be left to pick up the pieces, claim the Mirror, with Blues potentially facing a punishment if wrongdoing by their current ownership is proven.

The Verdict

It is fair to say this summer has been quite a dramatic one off the field for Birmingham City.

After their fans were subjected to the Laurence Bassini claims, it finally appeared that in Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez things were progressing.

Now the Yaohui reports have emerged, which will once again concern Blues fans.

This latest update is a positive one, though, with those investigations not set to directly affect the Richardson/Lopez led takeover.

For the sake of the club’s fans and their fortunes on the pitch, the EFL must try to get this one resolved as quickly as possible.