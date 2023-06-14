Birmingham City will be aiming to reach new heights in the Championship later this year when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

The Blues managed to make some progress at this level under the guidance of head coach John Eustace last season.

As well as accumulating more points compared to the 2021/22 season, the Blue also claimed more victories in the second tier (14, compared to 11).

In order for Birmingham to achieve a great deal of success in the coming years, they will need to nail their transfer recruitment.

Eustace could be in line to receive a bigger budget this summer once a takeover deal involving Tom Wagner is finalised.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news regarding this takeover saga.

What is going on currently regarding this proposed takeover of Birmingham City?

As revealed by Birmingham's official website last month, Wagner's Shelby Companies Limited group has agreed a deal to purchase an overall stake of 45.64% in the club.

Shelby Companies Limited will secure 24% of the shares held in Birmingham by Birmingham Sports Holding Limited (BSHL) and 21.64% of the shares held by Oriental Rainbow Investment Limited and Achiever Global Group Limited.

As part of this deal, the Wagner-backed group will also own the club's stadium, St Andrew's.

A fresh statement by the club last week revealed that the EFL had approved Shelby Companies Limited's acquisition.

Wagner, who was in attendance for the Blues' final game of the 2022/23 season against Sheffield United, is now waiting for approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

When could this takeover of Birmingham City be finalised?

Once the Hong Kong Stock Exchange decides to give Wagner the green light, this takeover deal will be finalised.

As it stands, the takeover is being held up due to the fact that the circular to the HKSE has been delayed.

The bid was due to be put before shareholders by June 7th.

However, this proposed date has been delayed to on, or before June 30th.

In regard to when the takeover could be completed, it is understood that Birmingham will officially be under new ownership in mid-July.

Birmingham are not expecting to see any twists regarding Wagner's takeover.

The club's supporters will be hoping to see their side enter a new dawn under the guidance of Shelby Companies Limited following what has been a difficult period in Birmingham's history.