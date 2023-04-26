Birmingham City will be hoping to end the 2022/23 campaign on a positive note before potentially embarking on a new chapter in the club's history.

The Blues are set to face Coventry City this weekend before hosting Sheffield United on May 8th.

Currently 17th in the Championship, the Blues could potentially move above the likes of Stoke City, Hull City and Bristol City if they secure a healthy amount of points from these two aforementioned fixtures.

Birmingham's attention will then turn to the upcoming transfer window.

The scale of John Eustace's business over the course of the summer is likely to be impacted by the outcome of a proposed takeover deal.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we know so far regarding this takeover and assess whether it is likely to be completed.

What do we know so far about this proposed takeover of Birmingham City?

Birmingham revealed via their official website earlier this month that their current owners, Birmingham Sports Holding Limited, have announced two letters of intent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange regarding an agreement with a potential buyer.

24% of the shares in Birmingham will be transacted to the new owner if a deal is finalised.

Another transaction will involve 21.64% of the shares owned by Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited being transferred to the new owners who will also claim the share capital of St Andrew's.

The club confirmed that they will officially name the potential buyer within two months of the release of the letters of intent.

While the prospective owner has not been announced yet, a report from Bloomberg last week suggested that Tom Wagner was close to buying a stake in the Blues.

Wagner is the co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management which oversees around $9 billion (£7.25m) in investments.

Is it likely to happen?

While progress has clearly been made regarding this takeover bid, there are still obstacles to overcome before a deal can be completed.

This is the second proposed takeover of the season as a previous bid involving Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson collapsed.

Both of these individuals accepted charges from the EFL alongside Matthew Southall for breaching rules in respect to the Owners and Director's Test.

This trio were found guilty of running the club without going through the appropriate sign-off procedure.

As a result of this failed takeover, Birmingham's fans will have every right to feel cautious over the latest proposal.

However, providing that the new owners communicate efficiently with BSHL and the EFL, a deal may be finalised in the not-too-distant future.