Birmingham City will hope it’s a new start for them later this year in regards to their ownership status.

The club had a pretty successful 2022/23 campaign, as they survived relegation quite comfortably and performed rather well in John Eustace’s first season in charge.

However, off the pitch, there was just as much scrutiny as there has ever been, as Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson saw their takeover bid collapse in December after a long-drawn-out process.

However, it now looks as though the club is in the process of another takeover bid, one that Blues fans will hope can get over the line this time.

Here, we have taken a look at all the latest news regarding a possible takeover at Birmingham City.

What is the latest takeover news at Birmingham City?

Birmingham announced via their website in April that the club’s current owners Birmingham Sports Holding Limited had placed two letters of intent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange regarding an agreement with a potential buyer.

The statement explained what the potential buyer would be buying, with 24% of the shares in the club owned by BSHL and 21.64% shares owned by Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited. The statement in April never named the buyer as it went into a period of exclusivity.

However, earlier this month the club revealed that they had exchanged two sale and purchase agreements with Shelby Companies Limited.

This group is led and managed by American businessman Tom Wagner, a name that has come about in the last few weeks and fans will have seen him at a recent Birmingham game.

As part of any deal, the potential new owners are subject to the EFL’s Owners and Director Tests and that has reportedly happened. The Telegraph’s John Percy revealed on the 9th of May, that Wagner and his associates had held talks with the EFL, but still needs to fulfil other requirements like proof of funds.

Another piece that has emerged regarding this possible takeover is that part of the deal will see the current Birmingham owners receive upwards of £15 million should Birmingham make it to the Premier League in the next two years.

If promotion is achieved by June 2025, they would receive £7.5 million, then they would receive a further £3.75 million if safety was secured in the top-flight and a final instalment of £3.75 million if the same happened the next year.

It seems as well as getting everything sorted for the takeover to be completed, Wagner is now looking at what changes he can make at boardroom and director level. According to Football Insider, he is looking to bring in ex-Man City executive Gary Cook to have a similar role at Birmingham should everything get completed.

Cook was spotted in the Birmingham directors box alongside Wagner in the Blues’ final home game against Sheffield United this season.

It seems there are still a few obstacles to be dealt with for Wagner and his associates, but barring any difficulties, it seems the American will be a new owner at Birmingham City.