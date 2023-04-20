Birmingham City have been put through a protracted sale process over the last year or so.

Current owners Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited have already had two high profile takeover attempts lead to nothing.

What happened to previous Birmingham City takeover bids?

The first came courtesy of former Watford owner Laurence Bassini.

The businessman made multiple public claims that a deal was almost completed to take over the Blues.

However, no deal has ever materialised.

Similarly, a consortium backed by businessman Paul Richardson and former Barcelona player Maxi Lopez stepped up with an offer to purchase the club.

But in December 2022, the consortium pulled out of any potential deal.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the EFL were planning to put sanctions against Richardson, Lopez and business partner Matt Southall for alleged breaches of its owners and directors test in February.

The EFL confirmed that Richardson and Lopez have been given suspended bans from football, while Southall was hit with a six month ban with only three months suspended.

Who is behind the latest offer to takeover Birmingham City?

It has been reported that Jeremy Dale is the latest man to take a look at purchasing Birmingham.

Despite the club’s latest financial results showing a loss of £24.8 million for the year ending in June 2022, this has not put a halt on any takeover by Dale.

This has brought BHSL’s losses up to £110 million during their time at the club.

However, it is believed that the Dale-led consortium are aware of the financial issues at St. Andrew’s and are still willing to move forward with the deal.

Will the Birmingham City takeover deal be completed?

Earlier this month it was revealed in a statement by the current owners that two letters of intent had been submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for a sale of the club.

While the source of the bid has been left unnamed, the speculation surrounding Dale prior to this statement has led many to put two and two together.

One of the transactions that has been agreed will involve 24 per cent of the shares in the club currently owned by BHSL.

The other transaction will include 21.64 per cent of the club currently owned by Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited, as well as the entire issued share capital of St. Andrew’s as owned by Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited and Achiever Global Group Limited.

This will now lead to exclusive negotiations with the potential purchaser to iron out the details of the agreement before seeking EFL approval.