Birmingham City will be hoping to enter a new dawn later this year in regard to the ownership of the club.

The Blues were subject to a takeover proposal involving Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson earlier this season which eventually collapsed in December.

Birmingham opted to announce that talks were underway regarding an approach from another party and issued a fresh update last month.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news concerning the latest attempt at a takeover at Birmingham.

What is the latest news regarding the proposed Birmingham City takeover?

In a statement shared by Birmingham's official website, it was revealed that the club's current owners Birmingham Sports Holding Limited had announced two letters of intent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange regarding an agreement with a potential buyer.

As per this statement, the purchaser would buy 24% of the shares in Birmingham that are owned by BSHL and would also purchase 21.64% of the shares in the club that are owned by Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited.

The new owner would also gain the share capital of Birmingham City Stadium Limited.

Birmingham have yet to reveal the identity of this buyer, but are set to do so at some point within the two-month period following the release of the letters of intent.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Tom Wagner is close to buying a stake in the Blues.

Wagner is the co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, which oversees a $9 billion investment portfolio.

As per the Birmingham Mail, local businessman Jeremy Dale has been the driving force behind this particular takeover proposal.

It is understood that Wagner is believed to be among the investors assembled by Dale.

These potential investors have not been put off by the club's need to abide by Financial Fair Play rules and know about the scale of work that needs to be done to match these demands.

What could a takeover deal mean for St Andrew's?

According to the Daily Mirror, this particular takeover proposal could lead to Birmingham leaving St Andrew's in the future.

It is understood that the prospective owners are keen to re-develop the site of the stadium into social housing.

A new stadium would be built on a derelict 40-acre piece of land that was formerly used as a go-karting track.

Birmingham have played at St Andrew's since 1906.

Sections of the stadium are currently being repaired by the club.