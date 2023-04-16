George Hall is set to have his fitness assessed ahead of Birmingham City’s upcoming midweek clash with Millwall.

The midfielder limped off in the Blues’ 2-1 loss to Sunderland on Saturday.

Hall had opened the scoring earlier in the game having converted Tahith Chong’s pass, to bring his tally for the season to two.

But he pulled up injured just before half-time and was immediately replaced by Jobe Bellingham.

Will George Hall be fit to face Millwall?

A Monday scan on the extent of the injury is set to be taken following a permitted day of rest on Sunday.

John Eustace confirmed that it is a hamstring issue that is currently plaguing the 18-year-old.

The Birmingham manager praised the teenager’s performance prior to his substitution, highlighting his defensive qualities.

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit to face the Lions when the team take a trip to the Den on Tuesday evening.

"He's got a slight hamstring issue,” said Eustace, via Birmingham Live.

“You could see he was all over the pitch, that's what he does.

“He was really helping us for a defensive point of view, and he knows his roles and responsibilities.

“He's an outstanding young talent and we're very fortunate to have him.

“He's got the ice pack on his hamstring now.

“He'll go for a scan on Monday and we'll see where he is."

The defeat saw Birmingham remain in 17th place in the Championship table, with the gap to the relegation places now eight points.

Eustace’s side have four games remaining in the campaign, but are looking to earn their best league finish in the last seven years with survival in the division all but secure.

How big of a blow would Hall’s absence be for Birmingham?

Hall has become an important part of the side this season despite only being 18 years of age.

It has been an incredibly impressive breakthrough campaign for the youngster, who has joined the list of promising academy prospects to make it in the team in recent years.

Eustace’s side will suffer for his absence if this is a long-term injury.

With just four games left, it is easy to imagine how a hamstring injury could spell the end of his season which would be quite an unfortunate end to what has been an otherwise spectacular year for Hall.

It shouldn’t impact the team too badly in terms of their league position, at the very least, with a place in the Championship for next year all but secure already.