Birmingham, Swansea and Reading are all interested in signing Plymouth keeper Callum Burton in the summer transfer window.

Who is Callum Burton?

The 26-year-old joined the Pilgrims in 2021, and he has spent most of his time as backup to the reliable Michael Cooper. However, an injury to the Argyle number one earlier this year meant Burton was heavily involved as Steven Schumacher’s men sealed promotion over the weekend.

The stopper has made 16 starts in the league this season, keeping seven clean sheets in the process as they saw off Sheffield Wednesday to seal automatic promotion.

However, there are doubts about the future of Burton, as The Sun has revealed that there are several clubs keeping tabs on the keeper.

They state that Championship trio Blues, Swansea and the Royals are interested, along with Scottish Premiership side Hearts, as they state that a fee in the region of £500,000 would be required to do business.

And, with Burton’s deal at Home Park expiring in just over 12 months time, Plymouth could be in a position where they need to cash in on the player unless a new contract is agreed.

But, the only immediate concern for Burton will be to finish the job with the Green Army, as they look to win the League One title, and get over 100 points, by beating Port Vale away from home on the final day this Sunday.

Big summer ahead for Plymouth

Cooper has been a key player for Argyle over the years, but his serious knee injury was a real blow, and it means that he is going to miss much of the upcoming Championship campaign. So, you would think the club are desperate to keep hold of Burton, but his contract situation does complicate things.

Like many in the squad, you would anticipate that talks over a new deal will take place in the coming weeks, and Burton is no doubt enjoying himself at Plymouth right now, but the appeal of the other clubs is obvious as well.

So, whilst there is another game, and more celebrations, to enjoy this weekend, Burton and Plymouth are going to have a big decision to make. The other clubs will sense there could be a bargain to be had, and it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out when the window opens.