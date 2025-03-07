This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City's grip on the League One title feels as though it has been tightening every single week, and they are closing in on an immediate return to the Championship after relegation at the end of last season.

Chris Davies has inspired his Blues side to an incredible campaign, and they are almost a dead-cert to win promotion to the second tier. Despite losing to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday evening, the gap to Wycombe Wanderers remains at nine points and they do have a game in hand.

In addition to their league form, the West Midlands outfit are in the final of the Vertu Trophy, booking their first visit to Wembley since 2011 after beating League Two side Bradford City 2-1 at St. Andrew's at the end of February.

Birmingham's American owners, fronted by Tom Wagner, have done a spectacular job with the club and they have helped build a team that is very capable of breaking the League One points record of 103 that was set by Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2013/14.

Keshi Anderson named as most surprising Birmingham City player in 2024-25

While the likes of Christoph Klarer, Jay Stansfield and Tomoki Iwata have grabbed the headlines this season, there have been a number of players who have gone under the radar in this Blues team and have helped ensure that they did not suffer a fate that has rocked many other relegated clubs in the past.

Getting back out of League One is difficult, as Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have all found out in the past, but with strong financial backing, Davies looks to have avoided this with side.

However, there has been one talent that has made an impact that many would not have expected, and when asked by Football League World which player has surprised him the most, either positively or negatively, Birmingham Fan Pundit, Mike Gibbs, chose a player who had a difficult 2023/24 season.

"I think the player who's surprised me the most is Keshi Anderson," Mike told FLW.

"I think he was very low down the list in terms of starting at the beginning of the season but through injuries and poor form he's got his chance and he's absolutely taken it with both hands.

"He's got six goals and seven assists in all competitions, and he's just been Mr Consistent really.

"Every time he plays he's certainly one of the most dangerous players on the pitch. He’s excellent going forward, works really hard defensively and I think for me, he's been the player of the season so far."

Mike continued: "It's a shame he's out injured at the moment, but if he can come back quickly, and he has a strong remainder of the season, I think he'll definitely be up there for the Player of the Year award."

Keshi Anderson Birmingham City league stats 2023/24 v 2024/25 (TransferMarkt) Stat 2023/24 2024/25* Appearances (starts) 20 (12) 24 (19) Goals 0 4 Assists 2 4 Minutes played 1025 1515 *Stats correct as of 04/03/2025

Keshi Anderson has been crucial in League One for Birmingham City

While he is out injured at the moment, Anderson has been fantastic for Birmingham since their relegation and he has been able to right some of the wrongs from last season.

With four goals and four assists in the league, there is room for improvement, but he has started just 19 games and if he can get on top of his fitness, then there is a chance that he continues this form into next season.

He scored a crucial goal against Huddersfield Town in January, handing Blues yet another victory in one of their tougher games this campaign, and he will be welcomed with open arms when he does return to action.

Nevertheless, at 29, there will be some questions about how long he can carry this form on for, and if injuries persist, his pre-season could be the difference between being involved consistently in 2025/26 or finding himself waiting for opportunities.