Birmingham City supporters send message to club as off-field drama continues

Birmingham City fans have called for answers from the club after Paul Richardson’s deal to buy the Championship outfit fell through.

In what has been a long running saga, the lifelong fan and business partner Maxi Lopez, who used to play for Barcelona, have finally confirmed that they will not be purchasing Blues.

A statement explained how an attempt to renegotiate the price failed after talks with the current owners.

And, that prompted a response from Blues Trust, via Birmingham Live, who called on the hierarchy to offer some clarity on the situation with a fresh update to the fans.

“We hope to have more of the background story for fans as other facts emerge, however in the meantime we call for the owners to make a statement about who the ultimate owners are and what their plans are for Birmingham City FC.”

Despite the off-field issues that have been going on in the background, John Eustace has done a fantastic job with Blues, with the side currently 13th in the table and just three points away from the play-offs.

The verdict

This is not the news that Birmingham wanted but in truth the regular delays meant that some would’ve expected it to happen.

As the Trust say, there needs to be some sort of communication from the board to explain how the club is going to move forward, as we know Richardson had been putting money in and there will be lots of questions ahead of January and with the stadium.

So, it’s now on the current owners to speak out, although they haven’t exactly been great on that front in the past.

