Highlights Birmingham City's decision to sack John Eustace comes at a bad time, as the team has recently been in excellent form with convincing victories.

The club's statement emphasizes the need for a winning mentality and ambition, but fans are not convinced that sacking Eustace is the right move.

Supporters are angry and worried about the potential impact on the team, comparing the decision to past managerial changes that did not end well.

Birmingham City have just decided to step in a controversial direction by parting ways with John Eustace.

The decision was made on Monday morning, bringing Eustace's 15-month stay in the West Midlands to an abrupt and doubtlessly-decisive end.

It hasn't gone down too well, and that's no surprise given that they've been in inspired form recently.

Eustace guided Birmingham to 4-1 and 3-1 victories over Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion respectively in his final two outings in the Blues dugout, so it's certainly an untimely decision to say the least.

What have Birmingham City said about their decision to sack John Eustace?

A rather contentious club statement addressing the matter read: "It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club.

"With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace.

"Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the Club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022.

"In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining.

"During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances.

"The Club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

"A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.

"The Club will be issuing no further comment at this time."

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

It makes Birmingham's decision look even worse given that they're currently flying, which is testament to Eustace's ability to get the best out of his squad and the signings he made, too.

Blues made some pretty ambitious captures in the summer transfer window by bringing in the likes of Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele and Cody Drameh among others.

Of course, though, they'll now be managed by someone else - and that hasn't gone down too well with supporters...

Birmingham City supporters react to John Eustace sacking

As you'd typically expect given the context, fans are fuming.

According to various reports, former-Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is hotly-tipped to take the reigns following his departure from DC United, and one disgruntled individual took umbrage with the decision alongside what he believes to be irony in the club's reasoning for sacking Eustace.

Meanwhile, another highlighted potential deja vu by citing Blues' decision to part ways with Gary Rowett for a more illustrious name in Gianfranco Zola in 2016.

Similarly to Eustace, Rowett had them sniffing around the play-off positions at the time but Zola won just two games in charge, and has not returned to full-time management since.

It's hard not to feel for Eustace himself in this situation either, a school of thought in which this Blues fan definitely subscribes to...

It's now apparent that Birmingham are toying with the risk of becoming disillusioned with their own fans, a prospect that seemed unfathomable before today but will almost certainly be the case if Eustace's successor fails to meet the high standards that he's set in place at St Andrews'.

It's never a good boat to be in for fresh ownership too, but according to this fan, the damage has already been done.

Who do Birmingham City play in their next Championship fixture?

Birmingham are now out of action for the next two weeks owing to the international break.

When that's concluded, a daunting trip to Teesside awaits against an in-form Middlesbrough who've won their last five affairs on the spin.