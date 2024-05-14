Highlights Jordan James' rise at Birmingham is a rare highlight in a bleak season marred by relegation and managerial chaos.

Potential big-money transfers could help rebuild Birmingham and attract top talent needed for a swift promotion push.

Despite uncertainties, Birmingham fans might have to face the reality of losing promising youngster Jordan James to higher-tier clubs.

When a club is relegated, there is often a big rebuild required in the following transfer window.

Birmingham City are facing an even bigger one of those than first anticipated when Tom Wagner took over the club last summer, with many believing that his investment and forward-thinking plans could eventually see the club depart the Championship in the coming seasons.

Unfortunately for those of a Blues persuasion, it happened, but in a completely unexpected and somewhat humiliating fashion, as a total of six permanent and interim managers were unable to halt the slide which led to their final-day relegation and a first season in League One for 29 years.

There are a number of obvious factors that led to this situation, but now it has become reality, supporters must prepare for the club to potentially sell its highest-valued assets to give them a sound financial footing in order to stand a chance of a first-time promotion.

Jordan James' progression in a dim Birmingham City season

Although not immune from criticism by the St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park faithful, Jordan James is currently one of a handful of prospects that have come through the conveyor belt at the club's Wast Hills academy setup, a feat we've become accustomed to seeing ever since the now Champions League finalist, Jude Bellingham broke through the ranks at just 16 years of age.

Jordan James' 23/24 Season Stats Total Matches Played 42 Matches Started 25 Goals 8 xA 1.10 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes per Game 0.5 Passing Accuracy per Game (%) 77 Tackles per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered per Game 2.6 Dribbled Past per Game 0.6 Duels Won per Game 3.2 Average Rating 6.81 All stats as per Sofascore

Since breaking through under Lee Bowyer aged just 17, the Wales international has continued to make great strides as a box-to-box midfielder in a side regularly devoid of confidence.

Nothing showcased this more this season than the addition of end product to his game, having gone from netting just a solitary goal across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons to finding the net on eight occasions, and subsequently being nominated for the EFL's Championship Young Player of the Season award alongside Leeds United's Archie Gray and Norwich's Jonathan Rowe.

Birmingham City fans must prepare themselves for potential transfer onslaught

Whilst Birmingham were massively out of form, James' progression, which included goals against Sheffield Wednesday, a double against Leicester City and a 94th-minute equaliser in Tony Mowbray's first game in charge against Swansea in January saw him become the subject of interest from Serie A sides Fiorentina and Atalanta, with the latter of those also seeing bids in excess of €5m knocked back by Blues, who were said to value the 19-year-old at double the price.

Since then, the likes of Leicester City and Crystal Palace have also seen their names thrown into this respective ring, and given Palace's success with the signing of Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers in the January window, if interest is still there under Oliver Glasner, there could be the potential that James has his head turned.

There has not yet been any summer speculation but Birmingham will want to be well compensated should a bigger club come calling as James' contract runs until next summer and has a one-year extension.

Birmingham City could invest Jordan James money smartly

At present, it remains to be seen who will be in the dugout for Blues when the season gets underway on August 10th, but if James was to depart, given his pedigree at second tier level - never mind third tier - the club must invest the money in a savvy way.

There's no disputing that Blues will have significant pulling power over an array of clubs in the third tier, not just through club size, but because of the ambition of the club, evident by the fact that NFL superstar Tom Brady is on the Board of Directors.

A major rebuild within the playing squad is needed, however. Therefore, a significant fee for the 10-time Wales international could give whoever's in charge an even greater chance of attracting high-calibre players for League One standard.

James' performances were one of the bright spot it a huge disappointing campaign but Bluenoses must brace for more transfer headlines concerning their young star.