Birmingham City's outlay in the summer was quite extraordinary as they secured multiple big-money signings to try and boost their hopes of a first-time return to the Championship.

Currently, that investment seems to be paying off, with the Blues sitting two points clear at the top of League One and holding games in hand. This could see them continue their spending in January in a bid to strengthen their grip on the title.

League One Top Four 24-25 Rank Team Played GD Points 1 Birmingham City 23 +24 53 2 Wycombe 24 +24 51 3 Wrexham 25 +19 51 4 Huddersfield Town 23 +17 44

Normally, clubs fund potential transfers by offloading out-of-favour players, but with former Blues youngster Jobe Bellingham reportedly nearing a move to Crystal Palace, Birmingham could be set to benefit from a financial windfall.

The 19-year-old was sold to Sunderland for £3 million back in 2023 and has been a star under Regis Le Bris, with the Black Cats fighting it out for promotion. However, his time at The Stadium of Light could be nearing its conclusion, as Oliver Glasner's side eye a potential move.

Birmingham City could net a hefty sum from Bellingham

While Jobe may not be perceived to be on the same level as his older brother, it seems clear that he is ready for Premier League football.

That means it will come as no surprise that not only Palace but Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are interested in the youngster, whose current deal runs until 2028 at Sunderland.

According to TalkSport, the midfielder is valued at £20 million by the Black Cats, and it is the Eagles who are leading the race with Glasner keen to bolster his ranks. This news comes at a time when former Blackburn Rovers player Adam Wharton is still sidelined, with ongoing hip pain following surgery delaying his return to action.

It is plausible that this increases the need for Palace to enter the market, and we may see a straight sum of £20 million for Bellingham instead of low-ball offers.

If he were to sign for the reported fee, then Sunderland would have to pay Birmingham £3 million, with the Blues holding a 15% clause from when he departed in 2023.

This would be a welcome source of income for Tom Wagner and Co., who could use this clause to target positions of concern this winter window.

Birmingham should be delighted by Bellingham's success

While a portion of Birmingham fans may look at Bellingham's departure as disappointing, they could still net a total of £6 million for a player who made just 26 appearances at the club.

Had he remained at St Andrew's, it’s possible that his talent might not have been fully realised, especially given that the 2023-24 season proved to be one of the most challenging in recent history for the Blues.

His time in the North East has shown the level he could reach, with many parallels between him and his brother, both in terms of technical ability and physicality.

Sunderland will ultimately be hoping that he stays until the summer, with their bid for promotion resting partially on his shoulders. Akin to his brother, crucial goals have become a part of his game, with late strikes against Norwich City and Swansea City keeping them in touch with the top three.

Undoubtedly, the future will hold a large transfer for Bellingham and Birmingham will want to see that fee driven up so they can make a huge profit from their sell-on clause.