Sunderland, Birmingham City and Derby County are among a host of clubs looking to sign Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff in the January window.

Macaulay Langstaff attracting transfer interest

The former Gateshead man moved to the Magpies in the summer of 2022, and it’s fair to say it has worked out very well for the player and the club.

Langstaff starred for Notts County as they won promotion from the National League last season, where he hit an incredible 42 goals in 47 games.

And, the step up to the Football League hasn’t fazed the 26-year-old, as he has already hit 20 goals in the current campaign, as County look to make it back-to-back promotions.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye of clubs higher up, and HITC has revealed that there is plenty of interest in the forward.

“HITC Football has been told that Peterborough United are keen to land the 26-year-old to help bolster their promotion push from League One.

“Birmingham City, Sunderland and Derby County are also amongst those who have shown an interest, as have County’s League Two rivals Wrexham. We also understand Hearts would be interested – if they lose Lawrence Shankland this month.”

Notts County’s asking price for Macaulay Langstaff

As you would expect, it will take a big fee by League Two standards to convince Notts County to sell their star man during the January window.

They’re pushing for promotion to the third tier, and having lost head coach Luke Williams to Swansea City, it would be another major setback if Langstaff also moved on.

However, every player has a price, and the update claims that a bid in the region of £1.5m will be required to get a deal done in the next few weeks.

Macaulay Langstaff is ready for the step up

It seems as though Langstaff could have a decision to make about his future, and whilst staying at Meadow Lane is an attractive option, he may find it difficult to turn down the chance to play at a higher level.

The jump up to the Championship is a big one, but Langstaff could be a good option for Birmingham and Sunderland, with both clubs desperate for attacking reinforcements this month. On paper, the Black Cats would appear to be the best option as they are looking to finish in the top six once again.

Championship Table (As it stands January 16th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Anyone who has seen Langstaff play will see he is someone who has real composure and quality in front of goal, and his movement means he is always capable of getting chances.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and whether a suitable offer does arrive before the deadline.