Jordan James was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the January transfer window.

The Birmingham City star has been a standout talent for the Blues in an otherwise challenging campaign for the Midlands outfit.

The Welshman is the latest promising talent to come through the club’s academy, but his performances have attracted the attention of several other sides.

Serie A’s Atalanta made an offer in January, and it is being reported that the Italian club is keeping tabs on the midfielder ahead of the summer.

Birmingham City's £10 million Jordan James stance

Jordan James' defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.06 Interceptions 0.95 Blocks 1.40 Clearances 0.99 Aerials Won 0.78

According to the Daily Mail, Birmingham set a £10 million asking price for the Wales international in January amid Premier League interest.

However, Atalanta are hopeful that relegation to League One could lower the Blues’ asking price.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Birmingham should stand firm on the £10 million price tag for James…

Birmingham City's survival will be key to £10 million James fee

Declan Harte

If Birmingham can remain in the Championship beyond this season, then the £10 million asking price could even rise further.

Relegation to League One would be cause for a rethink as the club may need to raise funds quickly and the 19-year-old is a high-value asset.

But survival in the Championship would only strengthen their position.

James does only have a contract until the summer of 2025, but the Blues hold an option to extend that by a further year, which they will surely trigger.

This gives them some breathing room, and ensures they don’t need to cash in on him this summer unless a satisfactory offer arrives.

It remains unclear whether James would be keen on a move to Italy.

While it would be an exciting adventure, and Atalanta are likely to have European football to offer, it would also be a major life change to move abroad.

The allure of the Premier League could be more enticing, if sides from the top flight show concrete interest.

Premier League clubs are also more likely to match Birmingham’s asking price due to their strong financial position.

As long as Birmingham remain in the Championship then they should hold out for the full £10 million, perhaps even more given his growing importance to the side.

Ned Holmes

There's so much to like about Jordan James, who has been a bright spot in what is fast becoming a disastrous season at Birmingham City.

He's already impacting games at Championship level - both in and out of possession and at 19, clearly has a huge future ahead of him.

That is not lost on Birmingham and with growing interest, they are right to stand firm by their sizable valuation of the midfielder.

The golden touch in front of goal that he has discovered this season will drive up his price as will the financial strength the club has now under their American owners.

The club chiefs will want to send a message after some questionable decisions this term and you feel Garry Cook cannot make another mistake.

The division that Birmingham are playing in next season is clearly going to have an impact on how much they can charge but if they're a Championship club, £10 million feels like a good place to start.

He's not quite at the level of an Alex Scott or Adam Wharton but he's still a really exciting prospect and the Blues should be complemented as such.

They could be looking at an even bigger fee if he can help Wales qualify for the Euros and then impress at an international tournament.