Highlights Rangers have no interest in selling Jack Butland to Birmingham City in January, despite recent speculation.

Butland joined Rangers in the summer and has been a regular starter, making it unlikely he will leave.

Unless a significant offer is made or Butland pushes for a move, he is expected to remain with Rangers beyond January.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have no interest in selling Jack Butland in January, amid interest from Birmingham City, according to TEAMtalk.

Wayne Rooney has been in the managerial hotseat at Birmingham City for a week now.

The Blues decided to bring in the former Manchester United and England captain, as the new owners are looking to raise the profile of the football club.

Rooney is yet to take charge of a game for Birmingham but is in the process of planning for it as they travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

Despite only being in the job a week, there has already been plenty of speculation about what changes Rooney could make in January, with Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland a name mentioned.

Are Birmingham City interested in Jack Butland?

Butland only joined Rangers in the summer, as manager Mick Beale convinced the Englishman to move north of the border after his contract at Crystal Palace expired.

However, Beale has now left the club and that has said to thrown the future of Butland into doubt. The goalkeeper is said to be considering his options, and it has been reported that Birmingham, a club where it all started for the player, could be an option in January.

Butland has had a tricky time of it lately, as he was on loan at Manchester United last season but didn’t feature for the club as he was used as a squad player.

Jack Butland's stats by division, as per Transfermarkt Division Apps Clean sheets Goals conceded Premier League 87 21 130 Championship 161 24 227 League Two 24 11 26 Scottish Premiership 8 5 5 *Stats as of 18th of October

Before that move, he was at Crystal Palace, and he lost his place in their starting XI. So, when he joined Rangers in the summer, it was a chance for him to start playing regularly once again.

What is Rangers’ stance on Jack Butland amid Birmingham City interest?

Birmingham were keen on signing Butland in the summer, but the goalkeeper decided to join Rangers, where he has played every game, featuring in the league and their Champions League qualifying games.

It now seems Birmingham are going to find it hard to sign Butland once again, as Rangers have zero interest in a deal to sell Butland, according to TEAMtalk.

The report states: “News of the Blues’ intention to try and sign Butland, however, has been scoffed at within Ibrox with Rangers having zero interest in any deal for their No.1. It would, therefore, take a sensational offer to remove him from Glasgow in January.”

So, with Rangers having no interest in a deal, this report states that the Championship club might have to make an offer that is very hard for the Scottish side to turn down.

Would Jack Butland want to join Birmingham City?

Butland is obviously very early into his career at Rangers, and he will no doubt want it to be successful there.

But given that the manager who signed him left and he is now seeing reports that Rooney wants to sign him, the goalkeeper is probably going to be interested in the move.

However, he is under contract at Ibrox, and Rangers are not going to want to sell their number one goalkeeper midway through the season. So, unless Butland forces it or Birmingham make an unbelievable offer, it is likely he is going to remain at Rangers beyond the January transfer window.