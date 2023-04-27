Birmingham City have been dealt a blow in their preparations for this weekend's clash with Coventry City as a sickness bug has hit the club's squad.

Auston Trusty and Reda Khadra have both recently missed games because of illness while four more players were unable to participate in training today due to this particular virus.

The Blues will be hoping to produce a positive response to their recent defeat to Blackpool when they head to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

A second-half strike from Ian Poveda sealed all three points for the Seasiders in this aforementioned fixture.

Birmingham know that they could be in for a tough afternoon if they fail to step up their performances levels against Coventry.

The Sky Blues managed to climb into the play-off places last weekend thanks to their victory over Reading and will be determined to extend their season past the 46-game mark next month.

What has John Eustace had to say about the sickness bug at Birmingham City?

Ahead of Saturday's clash with Coventry, Birmingham head coach Eustace has revealed the extent of the sickness bug which has hit his side.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace said: "We have got a fair bit of illness in the camp.

"It’s been through the whole squad really and we were missing four from training today.

"It was a big blow to our preparation but the lads got on with it.

"There were 15 out there today and we managed to do enough to be ready for Saturday.

"It’s been the theme really since the Millwall game when we lost Trusty. It’s not ideal but whoever puts the shirt on Saturday will be ready."

Could this sickness bug have a major impact on the outcome of Saturday's clash?

With Eustace only being able to field 15 players in a training session today, Birmingham may have to call upon a weakened squad during this weekend's clash.

While this would be a blow for the Blues, it could end up boosting Coventry's hopes of qualifying for the play-offs.

The Sky Blues will unquestionably be confident in their ability to cause issues for Birmingham regardless of who is selected to play on Saturday by Eustace as they have amassed 13 more points than their opponents over the course of the season.

By defeating the Blues, Coventry could use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage on the final day of the regular campaign in their showdown with Middlesbrough.