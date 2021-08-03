Birmingham City submit transfer enquiry for midfielder

Birmingham City have made an enquiry for Clermont Foot midfielder Brandon Baiye, according to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph.

Blues have been busy in the transfer window this summer, with Lee Bowyer bringing in eight new players over the course of the summer.

But the manager is still keen to strengthen his squad, as he prepares his side for this weekend’s season opener at Sheffield United.

Birmingham #BCFC have enquired over Belgium Under-21 midfielder Brandon Baiye, 20, at Clermont. Bundesliga2 club Hamburg have also shown interest. https://t.co/28sdX5fUDg — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 3, 2021

Baiye, who joined Clermont from Club Brugge in 2019, spent last season on loan with Austria Lustenau, scoring four goals and adding five assists in 29 games.

The Belgium Under-21 international is out of contract at Clermont at the end of next season, so the club could potentially look to cash in this summer rather than potentially lose him for nothing next summer.

Hamburg have also shown an interest in the defensive midfielder, so Blues will face competition for his signature this window.

The Verdict

This would be an interesting signing for Blues.

You look at the signings they’ve made this summer, and they have had to be really smart when bringing in the likes of Ryan Woods and Chuks Aneke on free transfers.

Baiye would cost a fee, though, and you’d imagine that he would be an exciting signing for the long-term given that is young and unproven in England.

He looks to be a real prospect, and it would be interesting to see him make the move to St. Andrew’s if Blues won the race for his signature.