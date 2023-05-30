Birmingham City fans will surely soon have some good news to celebrate when American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner's takeover of the club goes through, and with that could come some exciting moves to strengthen John Eustace's squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The takeover isn't finalised just yet but agreements are in place, and it appears that the Blues are trying to push ahead to secure some early business in the transfer market.

According to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, Birmingham want to bring star loanee Dion Sanderson back on a permanent basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers - and they've made an official offer to do so.

What is the latest on Birmingham's interest in Dion Sanderson?

Having spent a season and a half of the last two seasons at St Andrew's, Sanderson will probably feel right at home and despite playing for a team that finished in the bottom half, the 23-year-old was solid at the back for the most part alongside Auston Trusty.

And clearly John Eustace is keen to keep him, as per Nixon's report City have made their offer to Wolves, who want £2 million for Sanderson's services with the defender having two years left on his contract at Molineux.

Birmingham's offer is in the ballpark of the aforementioned figure, however there is currently a snag and that is how the transfer fee would be paid.

City are very keen to add Sanderson but the haggling over structured payments may not help their position as they look to tie the deal up as soon as they can to avoid getting into a battle with other potentially interested clubs.

Would Dion Sanderson be a good signing for Birmingham?

At the age of 23, Sanderson still has room for improvement in his game which is a plus point, and he's definitely showed enough for Birmingham to take the plunge with a £2 million offer.

It suggests that the Tom Wagner era will be ambitious as he is the one who clearly will be eventually financing the move despite his takeover not being confirmed yet, but it would be a good start to his time in the Midlands should they get this over the line.

Sanderson was impressive at Sunderland two years ago in League One and he's quite clearly a good Championship defender who could get even better, so it's very good business for Birmingham should they finalise a deal.