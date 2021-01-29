Birmingham City submit seven-figure bid for 13-goal ace

Birmingham City have submitted a £2million bid for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, according to the Scottish Sun.

Aitor Karanka will be looking to add more firepower to his side before the transfer window closes next week, with a striker seemingly on his radar.

According to the Scottish Sun, Blues have tabled a bid worth £2million for Hibs forward Kevin Nisbet, with only three days to go until the transfer window closes.

Nisbet has been in fine form for Hibernian this season, scoring 13 goals in a total of 29 appearances in all competitions.

In the Scottish Premiership, he has scored 11 goals in 23 appearances, as well as chipping in with four assists.

The 23-year-old only arrived at Easter Road for a fee of £200,000 in the summer, after scoring 23 goals in 32 games for Dunfermline.

Blues are also said to be interested in Sam Cosgrove, with a striker on Karanka’s radar as the transfer deadline looms.

The Verdict

Something seems to have sparked Birmingham into life with only three days of the transfer window remaining.

Nisbet’s goal record in Scotland is excellent, and at the age of 23, he is still relatively young and only going to get better.

Birmingham need a new striker as the likes of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz have struggled this season and need support.

Nisbet is a quick, tenacious forward who can get in behind well, and I’d back him to score plenty of goals for Birmingham if he moved to St. Andrew’s.