Birmingham City are on course to win promotion back to the Championship as they enjoy a fine season under Chris Davies.

Given the investment that has gone into the Blues squad, you can’t imagine too many neutrals will be queuing up to give the West Midlands outfit credit, as promotion was expected to be a formality.

However, all connected to Birmingham believe this is just the start of the journey, as the ambitious US owners don’t plan on stopping when the club return to the second tier, as the target is the Premier League.

Joe Hart was integral to the best Birmingham City side in generations

If, or when, Birmingham do get back among the elite, the challenge will be to establish the club at that level - which is becoming increasingly difficult.

Yet, Blues have form when it comes to defying the odds as a promoted club, with Alex McLeish’s side finishing 9th in the Premier League in 2009/10 after they had gone up.

Whilst it was a real team effort, there’s no doubt that the arrival of Joe Hart was pivotal that summer.

Joe Hart Birmingham City Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Premier League 36 42 10 FA Cup 5 4 2

Even though the keeper had made over 50 appearances at Man City, it was decided that Shay Given would be the number one, so Hart was sent to St. Andrew’s - and it turned out to be a loan that worked out brilliantly for player and club.

The success under McLeish was built on solid foundations, with the Scot building an experienced, physical team that was well organised.

But, Hart came up big for Birmingham on many occasions, as they conceded just 47 times in 38 games - and five of those came in a defeat to City when Hart didn’t play!

His performances drew widespread praise, with Hart winning Player of the Year for McLeish’s men, and he was also named in the PFA Team of the Year, which was some achievement when you consider he was playing for a mid-table side.

In many ways, this was the season that really kickstarted Hart’s career as a top keeper, as he returned to City as their main man.

Over the next six years, Hart would win multiple Premier League titles, three domestic trophies, and he would become the first-choice for England, as well as playing in a World Cup and in the Champions League.

So, finishing 9th with Blues isn’t something that would rank high on his list of achievements, but that was the highest position the club has been in since 1956, meaning he will always be remembered fondly at St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham City endured a quick decline

If Hart was on an upward trajectory, the opposite could be said for Birmingham.

The 2010/11 season is one that was historic for the club, as they won the League Cup, which is the high point for generations of supporters, and something that may not be replicated for decades.

Yet, the team were also relegated, and whilst some memorable European nights followed, Blues suffered a pretty rapid decline.

Under very questionable ownership, Birmingham had gone from the highs of a top-half Premier League finish, to regularly battling relegation to League One.

In a cruel twist, they would eventually drop to the third tier under Tom Wagner and the current regime, but Birmingham’s future looks brighter than it has done for decades.

Reaching the Premier League remains the long-term objective, and ultimately they will be trying to surpass the class of 2009/10. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but signings of the calibre of Hart will be required if they are to have any chance.

And, who knows, if Blues do reach the Premier League again, it could be that Hart - now a regular pundit on BBC's Match of the Day - might be the one providing the analysis on them.