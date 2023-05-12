Today marks the 10-year anniversary of Watford's play-off win against Leicester City, including one of the most famous goals in EFL history, scored by Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney.

The 2012/13 Championship play-offs may not have been won by Watford, but served up an iconic moment from the Hornets, with those immortal words 'Here's Hogg, Deeney!' well known to almost all football fans in the UK.

The first leg at the King Power Stadium ended 1-0 to Leicester, before the sides met again on this day 10 years ago at Vicarage Road.

With the game in the balance and level at 2-1 and heading for extra-time, Leicester were then awarded a penalty in added-time at the end of the second half to send them through to Wembley. However, the resulting spot kick was saved by Manuel Almunia from Anthony Knockaert.

What ensued was pure chaos, with Watford going straight up the other end to score through Deeney in the 97th minute and send them to the play-off final to face Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately for Watford, they would lose the final at Wembley in extra-time, with veteran Kevin Phillips scoring from the spot to book Palace's place in the Premier League at the Hornets' expense.

What has Deeney said about the anniversary of that Watford goal vs Leicester City in the play-offs?

The current Birmingham City striker has offered his reaction to the goal, Deeney took to Twitter where he stated: "Ye I'm officially old now."

The 34-year-old added further appreciation for the support shown from Watford fans for the messages he has received throughout the day, he said: "Rrrr thanks guys appreciate the love."

Deeney is a club legend with Watford, having scored 140 and assisted a further 62 in 419 games during an 11-year spell with the club, which ended in 2021's move to Birmingham.

The veteran striker hs notched 11 goals in 56 games for his new club, whom he has supported since he was a child.

Who will win the Championship play-offs this season?

As ever, the play-offs are incredibly difficult to call, with Luton Town and Middlesbrough the favourites for most people.

Coventry City and Sunderland have come into the top six late in the season, with good form and momentum, which can carry a side far in a knockout format such as this.

However, Michael Carrick's side look like the team to beat. In terms of pure firepower and attacking options, they have the most match winners to offer up, and the creativity to match, too.

Chuba Akpom, Cameron Archer, Riley McGree, and Aaron Ramsey can all be difference makers, and may well be here in what should be tight affairs between all four teams.