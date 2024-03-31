Highlights Steve Bruce's successful spell at Birmingham saw him secure promotions and make crucial signings, such as Sebastian Larsson.

Steve Bruce is one of Birmingham City's longest-serving managers in recent history.

The 63-year-old enjoyed a lengthy and rather successful tenure at St Andrew's between the years 2001 and 2007. In those six years, he won two promotions from England's second tier and spent four seasons in the top flight.

Birmingham will look back fondly on his time at the club and some of the big players he signed throughout his stay. Perhaps one of his best signings actually came towards the end of his spell in charge, as the Blues secured a cracking loan deal for an Arsenal youngster back in 2006, before making the deal permanent six months later in a transfer worth just £1 million.

Despite starting his career with Arsenal, Sebastian Larsson really made his mark in English football with Birmingham, and that is largely thanks to Bruce, who first brought the Swedish winger to St Andrew's.

Blues supporters will remember Larsson's time at the club as being hugely successful and exciting, as he became a popular figure. His signing from Arsenal in the 2006/07 campaign will undoubtedly go down in Birmingham folklore.

Larsson's spell with Birmingham City

When Larsson joined Birmingham on loan in the summer of 2006, he made an immediate impact for the Championship club at the time. So much so that they made the deal permanent in the following January, as he signed from Arsenal for £1 million.

The former Sweden international spent five seasons with the Blues, making over 200 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and assisting 26.

Seb Larsson's Birmingham City stats, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2010/11 41 5 9 2009/10 38 4 3 2008/09 39 2 6 2007/08 37 6 3 2006/07 50 9 5

His first season was a huge success, as the club achieved promotion to the Premier League after finishing second, and Larsson was vital in this achievement. He was often used on the right wing under Bruce, and even scored the club's goal of the season.

Bruce departed in the following season, and was replaced by Alex McLeish, who was Larsson's boss for the rest of his time at St Andrew's. The Swede continued to be one of Birmingham's most valuable assets in the Premier League as he chipped in with both goals and assists. However, they were relegated after one season, but made an immediate return, earning a second promotion in the 2008/09 Championship campaign.

Birmingham City's League Cup glory

The 2010/11 campaign was very up-and-down for Birmingham and Larsson as they suffered another relegation from the Premier League, and made a return to the second tier. On the other hand, they unprecedentedly reached the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The opposition was Arsenal, Larsson's former club, but Birmingham earned a thrilling 2-1 victory through an 89th minute Obafemi Martins winner. Larsson played the full ninety minutes at Wembley and played a huge part in their incredible League Cup success.

Overall, Larsson was a part of one EFL Cup win and two promotions from the Championship, and as a result became a legend at the club by the time of his departure in the summer of 2011. He was incredibly versatile for the Blues and became well known for his superb set-piece taking.

Bruce, then, can take great pride in the fact that the £1 million transfer for the Sweden international turned out to be a stroke of genius in one of his final acts during an overall successful spell in-charge of Birmingham.