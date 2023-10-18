Highlights Birmingham City's commitment to developing young players has been a bright spot in the club's recent history, with players like Jude Bellingham and George Hall showcasing their talent.

Jordan James, a product of Birmingham's academy, has recently made his mark on the international stage with impressive performances for Wales.

James has primarily been used as a substitute at Birmingham, but his strong international performances could attract interest from other clubs, posing a potential challenge for the team to retain him.

Birmingham City's academy may be about to strike once again - or it maybe already has.

For the last however many years, the Blues have been underperforming on the pitch and there has been plenty of bottom-half Championship finishes - supporters have not had much to cheer about for a while.

Their new American ownership is looking to change that, even though they've already made a controversial call to sack head coach John Eustace recently and replace him with Wayne Rooney, and as they currently sit in sixth position in the Championship, times may be a changing in the Midlands.

One thing that fans can be happy about in the last few years though is the club's commitment to bringing through youth prospects and giving them a chance.

Jude Bellingham is of course the stand-out from recent times given he was sold to Borussia Dortmund for £25 million and has now gone on to super-stardom for England and Real Madrid, but the likes of George Hall and Jobe Bellingham have also developed at a rate of knots under the coaching at St. Andrew's.

Another player to come through the system is Jordan James, who at the age of 19 is not exactly getting regular starts at City, but his recent international exploits are set to get him noticed by many.

Who is Jordan James?

James has been at Birmingham since the age of eight, constantly rising through the youth ranks before being offered a scholarship in 2020.

And just over a year later, Lee Bowyer decided to hand James his senior debut in November 2021, and after a few substitute appearances he made a full debut against Blackpool later on that month, not only assisting the winning goal but signing his first professional contract after that match.

James played fairly regularly for such a young player under Bowyer and at times was utilised out wide aside from his natural central midfield position, but under Eustace last season, he was used more often than not off the bench.

In his 37 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, James started just the 11 times, and that carried over into the current campaign, with just one of his nine Championship outings being a start.

Who has been interested in Jordan James?

Despite the majority substitute appearances, clubs have been looking at James since the end of last season, with Bologna and Leicester City reported to be keen back in April.

Everton were also keeping a watchful eye over the 19-year-old over the course of pre-season, and very recent developments at international level could see that develop further.

Having travelled to the FIFA World Cup in November as a backup player for the Wales squad, James made his senior Cymru debut earlier this year in March, and his first starts came last month when taking on South Korea in a friendly and then Latvia in a EURO 2024 qualifier.

It was in the latter match where James impressed alongside Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu in the engine room, and he got the nod once more in an important contest with Croatia on Sunday evening in Cardiff.

And it was yet another masterful outing from James, who played all 90 minutes and made two blocks, two tackles, completed three dribbles and completed one key pass (Sofascorhttps://www.sofascore.com/player/jordan-james/1136409e) against a very experienced opposition midfield which included Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

That will have had admirers that were watching on very impressed, and it should lead to James being given a chance by Rooney in his natural role of midfield, having been utilised out wide for a large part of the start of this season.

There is competition in that area of course, with Krystian Bielik, Ivan Sunjic, Juninho Bacuna and Gary Gardner all battling for places, but James should have done enough by now to get a chance.

Birmingham will have to be wary though of mounting January interest - it is likely to happen now that he's had such a showing on the international stage, and it could be a head-turner.

City are quite secure when it comes to James' future, with a contract until June 2025 and an extra year's optional extension in the club's favour, but they could have a fight on their hands to keep the talented teen.