Highlights Scott Hogan's minutes have been limited under former manager Wayne Rooney, with only one start and inconsistent appearances off the bench.

Last season, Hogan was a key figure for Birmingham City, making 30 starts and providing 10 goals and one assist.

With the appointment of new manager Tony Mowbray and uncertainty over Jay Stansfield's future, Hogan may have the opportunity to revive his career and provide support or potentially replace Stansfield.

Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan will hope to see his minutes increase under new manager Tony Mowbray after struggling for game time under former Blues boss Wayne Rooney.

Hogan joined the Midlands side permanently in September 2020, following a successful loan at the club from Aston Villa in the second half of the previous season.

The 31-year-old signed a four-year contract, meaning that his terms with the Blues will end this summer. Therefore, he will need to impress the new man at the helm if his stay at St Andrews is to be extended beyond the end of 2023/24.

Mowbray was appointed as Birmingham's new manager on 8 January, following a difficult few months under Rooney that led to his sacking, having only replaced John Eustace in October.

Rooney seemed reluctant to deploy him

During his short tenure as boss, the former Manchester United man did not seem to take to Hogan, limiting him to just one start this season whilst he was in charge, followed by inconsistent cameos from the bench.

The single start came in Rooney's first game as manager, where the then-new Blues boss came up against his former Reds teammate in the dugout, Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough side.

That game ended in a 1-0 defeat for Rooney in his opening game for the Midlands side. Hogan played 70 minutes before being substituted for Koji Miyoshi, having failed to put a mark on the game and not registering a single shot, according to FotMob.

Hogan in Rooney's 15 games (via Transfermarkt) Starts Subbed on Goals Assists 1 5 0 1

Hogan was key for Birmingham last season

The former Ireland international was a key figure for the Blues last season, making 30 starts and seven substitute appearances in 46 games for Birmingham in the Championship last season, providing 10 goals and one assist, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite only being midway through the season, his drop in game time is already clear to see, having started just nine times in 26 games so far, according to Transfermarkt.

Even if the Blues' striker doesn't find himself in Mowbray's long-term plans, with his deal expiring this summer, he will want to keep himself fresh in the mind of any potential suitors should a new contract not be agreed.

However, as with many new managers, you expect that Mowbray will want to explore everyone he has at his disposal, which could see Hogan get another chance to prove himself, having failed to do so under Rooney.

Previous reports have suggested that Hogan is likely to leave St Andrew's this month but the appointment of the new manager might just be the opportunity he needs to change that.

He could be the answer to an overreliance on Jay Stansfield

Rooney instead became more reliant on Stansfield, currently on loan from Fulham, who is currently the club's top scorer in the Championship, with seven goals and two assists in 23 matches, according to FotMob.

The 21-year-old is comfortable playing out on the right or through the middle as a striker, which at times has seen him take the position that Hogan would occupy.

Stansfield's flexibility means that there is a way for both men to fit into the same side, as shown in Rooney's first game against Middlesbrough.

An over-reliance on goals from a loan player could spell problems for Birmingham - not least because reports have suggested that he could be recalled by Fulham and loaned out to a Championship rival.

A return from the cold for Hogan would offer more support for Stansfield and potentially even a replacement should he depart. That would, of course, rely on the striker getting back to his best, which is by no means guaranteed.

Even so, the events of the last week or so - Mowbray's appointment and uncertainty over Stansfield's future - will give Hogan hope that he can resurrect his Blues career.